Sunita Ahuja Files Divorce Against Govinda Citing 'Adultery, Cruelty, And Desertion': Report

Sunita Ahuja is back in the spotlight as reports confirm she has formally filed for divorce from actor Govinda at the Bandra Family Court, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as the reasons for ending their marriage.

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Files For Divorce?

As per Hauterrfly, the divorce petition was filed on December 5, 2024, under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The court had summoned Govinda to appear, but he failed to do so until a notice to show cause was issued in May 2025.

Since June 2025, both parties have been participating in court-mandated counselling in an effort to resolve their differences. While Sunita Ahuja has been appearing in person, Govinda’s participation—whether in person or virtually—remains unclear.

The development comes shortly after Ahuja addressed rumours about their marital issues in a recent vlog, bringing renewed attention to the couple’s ongoing legal proceedings.

In the vlog, Sunita Ahuja opened up about her long-standing devotion to Mahalaxmi Mandir, revealing that she has been visiting the temple since childhood.

Choking back tears, she said, “Main jab Govinda se mili tab maine maata se wahi maanga ke meri shaadi usse ho jaaye aur jeevan acche se jaaye. Maata ne sab mannat poori kiya. Bacche bhi de diye dono. Par har sach milna aasan nahi hota, unch-neech ho jaata hai. Par main maata pe itna vishwas karti hoon ke aaj main agar kuch dekh bhi rahi hoon, toh main jaanti hoon jo mera ghar todne ki koshish karega, usko toh woh baithi hai Maa Kaali (When I met Govinda, I prayed to the Goddess that I should get married to him and have a good life. The Goddess fulfilled all my wishes—she even blessed me with two children. But not every truth in life is easy; there are always ups and downs. Still, I have so much faith in the Goddess that whatever I am witnessing today, I know that whoever tries to break my home, Maa Kaali is there.)”

She added, “Ek acche insaan ko aur ek acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Main teenon maata ko itna prem karti hoon. Jo bhi paristhiti hai aur jo ghar-parivaar todne ki koshish karega, usko Maa bakshegi nahi."

(It is not right to cause pain to a good man and a good woman. I love all the three forms of the Goddess deeply. Whatever the situation may be, anyone who tries to break my family, Maa will not forgive them.)

Govinda ad Sunita Divorce Rumours and Allegations

Earlier this year, reports surfaced suggesting that Govinda and Sunita were on the verge of separation due to ongoing disagreements and differences in lifestyle. Media speculated that Govinda’s growing closeness to a 30-year-old Marathi actress contributed to the alleged marital strain.

Despite these reports, the couple attempted reconciliation. Their lawyer revealed that while they had filed for divorce six months prior, they were working to repair their relationship. Family friend Lalit Bindal commented, “Govinda and Sunita are going strong and they will always be together.”