Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Beams With Happiness As She Flaunts Her Karwa Chauth Gift

Karwa Chauth, a festival deeply rooted in love and tradition, saw Bollywood’s leading ladies celebrating the occasion with grandeur this year. Among them was veteran actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, who shared her joy on Instagram as she received a stunning Karwa Chauth gift from her husband.

Govinda's Karwa Chauth gift to Sunita

On Friday, Sunita posted a series of photos from the celebration, exuding elegance in a deep green embroidered suit. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, she accessorized the look with gold earrings, colourful bangles, and a striking gold necklace — the highlight of her look and a gift from Govinda himself.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Sona kitna sona hai 😂❤️ @govinda_herono1 Mera Karwa Chauth gift aa gaya (My Karwa Chauth gift has arrived) ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ssunita (@officialsunitaahuja)

Fans shower love on the couple

Her post quickly caught the attention of fans, who filled the comments section with admiration and affection. One user gushed, “So, so adorable and unique and wonderful.” Another commented, “Govinda sir is very lucky to have such a smart wife ❤️ I really like her honest personality.”

A fan lovingly compared her to a goddess, saying, “Looking like Maa Lakshmi’s avatar,” while another added, “Yeh hota Karwa Chauth ka gift, wah! (This is what a Karwa Chauth gift looks like, wow!)” Many others simply called her a “queen.”

About Govinda and Sunita's relationship

Govinda and Sunita’s love story began long before he became a Bollywood sensation in the 1990s. Interestingly, Sunita is the sister of Govinda’s maternal uncle’s wife. The two met when they were very young and later tied the knot on March 11, 1987, in a private ceremony — far away from the media glare.

The couple kept their marriage under wraps for several years until after their daughter was born. Today, they are proud parents to two children — daughter Tina Ahuja, who has acted in films, and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is gearing up for his Bollywood debut.

Recently, rumours surfaced linking Govinda to a young Marathi actor, but Sunita chose to address the matter with dignity. She clarified that some people within Govinda’s extended family had tried to create misunderstandings between them. “Such rumours upset me,” she admitted, adding that she draws strength from the unwavering support of her children.