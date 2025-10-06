Farhan Akhtar Replaces Amitabh Bachchan As Host On KBC, Leaves Javed Akhtar Speechless

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentFarhan Akhtar Replaces Amitabh Bachchan As Host On KBC, Leaves Javed Akhtar Speechless

The recent episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ promises a healthy dose of banter between the show host Amitabh Bachchan, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, and the latter’s son Farhan Akhtar.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A new promo of the show shared by the makers on Monday shows the three of them having a gala time on the sets of the show During a segment on the show, Farhan took to the host’s chair and proceeded to engage the two gentlemen in a round of quiz with Big B and Javed Akhtar sitting on the hotseat.

Farhan asked “A quality that you both want to steal from each other”. To this, Javed Akhtar said, “The quality I have seen in him, I have not found in any other person in the film industry”.

Later Farhan proceeded to ask, “Who is more popular among ladies?”, his father said, “What kind of question is this?”.

Big B went on to say, “No, no, let me tell you”, when the veteran screenwriter interjected with his signature wit, as he said, “Don't tell them everything” as Big B burst into laughter.

Elsewhere in the show, Amitabh Bachchan shared his first encounter of working with Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar. Big B reminisced about working with Farhan on the sets of ‘Lakshya’.

The video shows Big B telling Farhan’s father, the legendary screenwriter Javed Akhtar, “We have also done a film, that film was ‘Lakshya’. What was my experience of working with him? He came to our room at night. He said, ‘Amit uncle, are you having some problem?’ For the first time, I felt that I am a novice. And this master is sitting and telling me, look son, I will tell you how to act. You should do this”.

Big B shares a long history with Farhan’s father. It was Javed Akhtar along with his screenwriting partner Salim Khan, who brought a new dawn in the commercial Hindi films of the 1970s. The screenwriting duo wrote 12 blockbusters one after the other establishing Big B as the angry young man, and one of the greatest stars of India.

Big B persona of the angry young man was a hit courtesy Salim-Javed, who also recommended Big B’s name to filmmakers during the initial phase effectively dethroning Rajesh Khanna from his stardom, and establishing Big B as a rage in the 1970s.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan Javed Akhtar Kaun Banega Crorepati Farhan Akhtar
