Farah Khan Schools Nehal Chudasama For Playing The 'Woman Card' On Bigg Boss 19

High-voltage drama gripped the Bigg Boss 19 house when a task turned ugly, leaving contestant Nehal Chudasama in tears for hours.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
High-voltage drama gripped the Bigg Boss 19 house when a task turned ugly, leaving contestant Nehal Chudasama in tears for hours. What started as a routine competition soon snowballed into controversy, finally prompting host Farah Khan to call out Nehal’s behaviour during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on September 13.

Farah Khan Calls Out Nehal For Misuse of ‘Woman Card’ 

Stepping in for Salman Khan, Farah Khan minced no words as she addressed the incident. Handing Nehal a placard with “Woman Card” written on it, Farah told her bluntly not to misuse gender as a trump card to gain sympathy or twist situations in her favour.

“The woman’s card is not a trump card to be used when things are not going your way,” Farah said firmly, urging Nehal to use her intelligence and strength productively instead of creating unnecessary drama.

 

 
 
 
 
 
The Task That Sparked the Controversy

The drama began when Nehal got hurt while performing a task against Amaal Mallik. Soon after, she broke down in tears and accused Amaal of intentionally hurting her and even hinted at inappropriate physical contact. Despite Amaal’s repeated apologies and clarification that it was unintentional, Nehal continued crying, leaving the house divided.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Amaal Mallik Breaks Down

The false accusations took an emotional toll on Amaal Mallik, who was later seen breaking down, feeling wronged by the entire incident. Fellow contestant Tanya Mittal was seen consoling him, sharing words of encouragement and urging him to stay strong.

 

 

 

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Farah Khan Bigg Boss 19 Nehal Chudasama
