Farah Khan’s Fun Revelation: Her Cook Dilip Beats Deepika And Katrina As The ‘Ultimate Diva’

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who has worked with some of Bollywood’s most glamorous actresses — including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora, and Tamannaah Bhatia — recently made a hilarious revelation. Despite having collaborated with the industry’s top divas, Farah confessed that the biggest diva she’s ever worked with is none other than her cook, Dilip!

Farah Khan Reveals Why Dilip Is the “Biggest Diva”

In a candid chat with Sania Mirza on her podcast Serving It Up with Sania Mirza, Farah was asked to name the biggest diva she’s worked with. Without missing a beat, she burst out laughing and said, “It has to be Dilip! I want to tell you, he just can’t get up. He’s like, ‘I have to go for a shoot and I’m making food too, don’t disturb me.’ He’s become quite a diva.”

Her witty response left Sania and listeners in splits, showcasing Farah’s trademark sense of humour.

From Bollywood Sets to Viral Vlogs

Over the years, Farah Khan has directed some of Bollywood’s most glamorous and successful films, including Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year with Deepika Padukone, Main Hoon Na featuring Sushmita Sen, and Tees Maar Khan starring Katrina Kaif.

As a choreographer, she’s created iconic dance numbers like “Chaiyya Chaiyya” (Malaika Arora), “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” (Rani Mukerji and Kajol), and “Go Go Govinda” (Tamannaah Bhatia).

Yet, Farah admits that her YouTube vlogs with Dilip have turned out to be even more profitable than her big-screen ventures.

“The maximum money is in content creation. I’ve earned the most through making content, but if I had to choose, I’d still go for direction,” she said.

She added that Dilip has now mastered cooking entirely on his own: “Initially, I taught him my recipes, but now he’s a pro; he can copy any recipe you tell him.”

Inside Farah and Dilip’s Adorable Bond

Farah and Dilip began their cooking vlog series in 2024, and within months, their lighthearted banter and fun dynamic made them viral sensations. Fans adore their chemistry, and soon, the duo began appearing in ad campaigns for brands like Myntra and Flipkart.

In one of her vlogs, Farah revealed that she gives Dilip a commission for every video and has even raised his salary due to his popularity. Beyond their professional bond, she has also supported his family — ensuring his children receive quality education in an English-medium school.

“I helped one of his children pursue a culinary diploma so they can work in good restaurants or hotels instead of domestic jobs,” Farah shared proudly.