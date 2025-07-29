Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Farah Khan Gets Handwritten Note From Amitabh Bachchan, Now Her Cook Dilip Wants One Too

Farah Khan receives a heartfelt handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan after jokingly asking for one—now her cook Dilip wants his turn too, sparking laughter in her latest vlog.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 03:41 PM (IST)

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently found herself feeling just a tad envious during a visit to actor Radhikka Madan’s home in Mumbai. It wasn’t the décor or the space that caught her eye, but a framed handwritten note from none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Moved by the thoughtful gesture Big B had extended to Radhikka, Farah jokingly wished aloud for a letter of her own. And in true cinematic style, the universe, or rather, Mr. Bachchan, delivered.

Farah Khan overjoyed after receiving letter from Big B

Farah took to Instagram on Monday to share her delight over the unexpected yet deeply cherished letter from Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, she recounts how a casual comment turned into a treasured moment.

“Hi guys, last week I shot at Radhikka Madan’s beautiful house, where she had a handwritten letter from Mr Amitabh Bachchan, which she had framed and displayed. I joked that, 'Amitabh sir, please send me a similar letter', and guess what? He did! I have received this beautiful handwritten letter straight from Amit ji. Amit ji, I love you. Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kaynat and all that works! I wished for it, and Amitabh ji wrote me such a lovely letter of appreciation. And don’t miss the fact that it was written at 3:30 am! Amit ji is watching our vlogs!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Her eyes lit up as she read the contents of the letter aloud—a tribute from a legend to one of the industry’s most spirited creatives.

What Amitabh Bachchan wrote to Farah Khan

The letter, written by Amitabh Bachchan, reads, "Dearest Farah, there are moments when exceptional talents in various diverse mediums go beyond any appreciation. ‘Appreciation’ as a word, describing your enormous creative contribution, falls short by miles. May you continue your outspoken verbosity in the years ahead. My love, affection and regard."

Visibly touched, Farah credited Radhikka for the inspiration behind this special moment and added that she too will be framing the note and placing it alongside her other honours.

In her post caption, Farah wrote with characteristic flair, "You have made my year!! So sporting, so gracious and such good English to boot 😂 lovvv u Amitji."

The video ended on a typically hilarious note, with Farah’s cook, Dilip—now a fan-favourite thanks to her vlogs—chiming in cheekily, “Ma’am, please ask Amitabh sir to write a letter for me too?” Without missing a beat, Farah fired back, “Guts! First ask your wife to write a letter to you!”

Just a week ago, during her vlog shoot at Radhikka Madan’s residence, Farah had exclaimed on seeing the framed letter from Big B,

"Amitabh sir, aapne mujhe kabhi aisa letter nahi bheja hai—kabhi nahi! Please bhej do, koi toh letter bhej do!"

Looks like Big B was not only watching—but also listening.

Farah’s vlogs

Farah Khan has carved a new digital identity with her lighthearted and engaging vlogs. The filmmaker, known for her witty and uninhibited persona, takes her viewers into the homes of celebrities with her trusty sidekick, cook Dilip. Their easy banter, coupled with candid conversations with Bollywood stars, has made her vlogs a popular online watch.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
