Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentEk Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser: Harshvardhan Rane And Sonam Bajwa Bring Passion And Pain

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser: Harshvardhan Rane And Sonam Bajwa Bring Passion And Pain

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat teaser teases love, obsession, and heartbreak ahead of its Diwali release on Oct 21.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The makers of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat have unveiled the teaser of their upcoming romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. The film, which promises a rollercoaster of emotions, will now arrive in cinemas this Diwali on October 21.

A Glimpse into Love and Heartbreak

The teaser, spanning over a minute, opens with Harshvardhan and Sonam crossing paths after parting ways, though the lingering chemistry is evident. It then shifts to their wedding sequences before heartbreak and emotional turbulence take over. The narrative teases a journey filled with love, obsession, and the struggle of reuniting.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Harshvardhan wrote: “Ab Dekhega Zamaana PYAAR, DARD aur NAFRAT, ab Dekhega Zamaana #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT! Teaser out now, Link in Bio. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in cinemas this #Diwali – 21st Oct.”

ALSO READ:  Pallavi Joshi Alleges West Bengal Govt Blocked The Bengal Files Trailer Launch In Kolkata

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Release Date

Originally slated for an October 2 release, the film’s premiere has now been pushed to October 21, coinciding with the festive season of Diwali. The makers have also shared the first look posters featuring Harshvardhan and Sonam, highlighting the intense romance at the heart of the story.

Touted as a “musical obsessive romantic drama,” the film is produced by Anshul Garg under Desi Music Factory, with Raghav Sharma serving as co-producer. Written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film is directed by Zaveri himself.

Marking Harshvardhan Rane’s first collaboration with Sonam Bajwa, the project also represents the production debut of Play DMF founder Anshul Garg. Speaking about the film, Garg said: “DEEWAANIYAT is about emotions that are extreme and unforgettable. The teaser captures some of that fire, and I hope audiences connect with its intensity as much as they have with its music.”

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Harshvardhan Rane Sonam Bajwa
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Breaking: Supreme Court To Deliver Key Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget