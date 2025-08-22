Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser: Harshvardhan Rane And Sonam Bajwa Bring Passion And Pain

The makers of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat have unveiled the teaser of their upcoming romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. The film, which promises a rollercoaster of emotions, will now arrive in cinemas this Diwali on October 21.

A Glimpse into Love and Heartbreak

The teaser, spanning over a minute, opens with Harshvardhan and Sonam crossing paths after parting ways, though the lingering chemistry is evident. It then shifts to their wedding sequences before heartbreak and emotional turbulence take over. The narrative teases a journey filled with love, obsession, and the struggle of reuniting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Harshvardhan wrote: “Ab Dekhega Zamaana PYAAR, DARD aur NAFRAT, ab Dekhega Zamaana #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT! Teaser out now, Link in Bio. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in cinemas this #Diwali – 21st Oct.”

ALSO READ: Pallavi Joshi Alleges West Bengal Govt Blocked The Bengal Files Trailer Launch In Kolkata

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Release Date

Originally slated for an October 2 release, the film’s premiere has now been pushed to October 21, coinciding with the festive season of Diwali. The makers have also shared the first look posters featuring Harshvardhan and Sonam, highlighting the intense romance at the heart of the story.

Touted as a “musical obsessive romantic drama,” the film is produced by Anshul Garg under Desi Music Factory, with Raghav Sharma serving as co-producer. Written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film is directed by Zaveri himself.

Marking Harshvardhan Rane’s first collaboration with Sonam Bajwa, the project also represents the production debut of Play DMF founder Anshul Garg. Speaking about the film, Garg said: “DEEWAANIYAT is about emotions that are extreme and unforgettable. The teaser captures some of that fire, and I hope audiences connect with its intensity as much as they have with its music.”