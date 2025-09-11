Ed Sheeran Relocating To America? Here’s What He Said

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentEd Sheeran Relocating To America? Here’s What He Said

Ed Sheeran, who triggered a wave of speculation about him relocating to the USA, has now issued a clarification with regards to the same.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 08:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

English Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who triggered a wave of speculation about him relocating to the USA, has now issued a clarification with regards to the same.

The singer has declared he is not moving permanently to the United States, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The singer, 34, said that his family will only relocate temporarily to America while he tours. Ed arrived in New York on Wednesday, and was spotted visiting the Paramount and CBS offices dressed casually in a black hoodie, joggers and colourful trainers.

As per ‘Female First UK’, his trip followed a wave of speculation about his plans after comments on a podcast suggested he was preparing to settle in America for good.

But addressing the reports in a new Instagram post, Ed said: “Way easier to clear up stuff on here so here’s me setting record straight, coz there’s deffo a narrative press are trying to push that people wanna move out of UK for some reason (sic)”.

“I’m not moving, I’m going on tour with my family and relocating to the continent I’m touring on, don’t wanna commute from London to San Diego obvz. Also this isn’t a tax thing, it’s USA not UAE. I always pay tax in the UK coz that’s where I live. Play out Friday go listen to it (sic)”, he added.

Ed, who owns an estimated £70 million property portfolio, recently bought a £9 million home in New York but spends most of his time at Sheeranville, his Suffolk estate, with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughters Lyra and Jupiter.

Speaking on the 2 Johnnies podcast earlier this year, Ed had said, “I’m just about to move to America. I feel like I might be the only person moving to America. I’m going on tour there for a while and I have a family so I can’t dip in and out. We’re going and settling there”.

The singer also previously spoke of ambitions to transition into country music. He said: “When you transition to country, you can’t transition back. Nashville is my favourite city in the States and it’s always been my end goal to move to Nashville and transition to country”.

The singer, who grew up in Suffolk, has described his cultural identity as Irish because of his father John’s Belfast roots.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 08:21 PM (IST)
Ed Sheeran
