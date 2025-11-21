Drug Trafficker Claims Orry, Dawood's Family Member Joined High-End Parties In Dubai & Mumbai

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentDrug Trafficker Claims Orry, Dawood's Family Member Joined High-End Parties In Dubai & Mumbai

Social media personality Orry is under investigation by Mumbai Police's ANC due to alleged links to a drug syndicate connected to Dawood Ibrahim.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 09:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Popular social media figure Orhan Awatramani, widely known as Orry, has found himself at the centre of a major controversy after the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) summoned him in connection with an alleged drug syndicate linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang. The development has sparked intense discussion across social and entertainment circles.

How Orry’s Name Entered the Investigation

Orry’s name surfaced during the interrogation of drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who was recently deported from the UAE. During questioning, Shaikh reportedly spoke about hosting rave parties attended by Bollywood A-listers, film personalities, and politicians.

According to earlier Hindustan Times reports, these parties in Mumbai and Dubai were organised by Shaikh, a close associate of fugitive drug kingpin Salim Dola, a key figure in the Dawood Ibrahim network.

‘Son of Dawood’s Sister, Orry Were at Lavish Parties’

The ANC informed a Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court on November 13 that Shaikh claimed he had arranged extravagant parties for celebrities in India and Dubai.

As per the remand application, attendees allegedly included the son of Dawood’s deceased sister Haseena Parkar, Orry, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, filmmakers Abbas-Mustan, rapper Loka, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.

Officials have clarified that the investigation is still in its early stages, and Shaikh’s claims are yet to be verified.

Orry Summoned; His Representative Responds

An ANC officer told HT that Orry will be questioned regarding Shaikh’s statements. Decisions on whether to summon other celebrities or political figures will be made after Orry’s examination.

On Thursday, Orry’s representative appeared before the ANC, informing officials that he was out of town and would be available for questioning after November 25. The police will communicate a final date to him.

The Case Origin: 2022 Drug Seizures

The investigation dates back to August 2022, when the crime branch and Ghatkopar ANC arrested Mohammad Shahrukh Mohammad Shafi Shaikh from Nagpada and seized ₹1.19 lakh worth of mephedrone (MD).

Subsequent arrests of multiple drug peddlers followed. A major breakthrough came in March 2024, when authorities busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Sangli district, reportedly operated by Salim Dola along with his son, Tahe, who was deported from the UAE and arrested in June. Another relative, Mustaffa Mohammad Khubbawala, was deported the next month.

Shaikh’s Claims on Drug Operations

Upon his arrest on November 5 after deportation, Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh allegedly confessed to establishing several drug-manufacturing facilities and running a distribution network for substances including cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy), hashish, charas, and mephedrone, according to an ANC officer cited in earlier reports.

 

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Orhan Awatramani Drug Trafficking Orry
