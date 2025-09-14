'Stunning As Ever': Disha Patani Attends Calvin Klein Event Days After Firing Outside Home

Actor Disha Patani stepped out in style for the first time since the recent firing incident outside her home, attending the Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 event in New York. Just days after the shocking incident, the actor made a glamorous public appearance, exuding confidence and grace as she represented the iconic fashion brand.

Disha Stuns at Calvin Klein Event

Disha and Calvin Klein shared a joint Instagram post from the event on Saturday. In the video, Disha was seen in a chic black outfit paired with heels, posing for the paparazzi with a smile and waving before entering the venue.

The caption read, “@dishapatani, Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 by Veronica Leoni, New York City.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Fans Shower Love on Disha

The actor’s appearance drew warm reactions from fans and fellow celebrities. Mouni Roy commented, “My baby,” while one fan wrote, “You just fire on the event.”

Another follower shared, “Neither your family nor you is standing alone Disha,” while others praised her as “stunning,” a “fashion icon,” and a “global star.”

The Firing Incident Outside Disha’s Home

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday when two unidentified assailants opened fire outside Disha’s father’s residence at Civil Lines, Bareilly. Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer and Disha’s father, told ANI, “Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence. Police are making all possible efforts. Bareilly Police, SSP, and ADG are all working on it. The gunshots are not indigenous. I think 8-10 rounds were fired. I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken responsibility, but it is not clear yet.”

According to the police, the attack occurred around 3:30 am, with the assailants fleeing the scene on a motorbike.

Disha Patani’s Upcoming Films

On the work front, Disha will soon be seen in a cameo role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film featuring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

She will also star in Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome franchise, alongside Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan.