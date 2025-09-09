Movie : Diary of a Woman

Cast : Marcel Schneider, Olga Dinnikova, Florence Matousek, Jürg Plüss

Director : Simon Aeby

Producer : Simon Aeby, Marcel Schneider, Remo Muggli, Angelo Boffa

Banner : Simon Aeby Films & Snider Films

Duration : 1 Hr 30 Min

Language: English

Release Date : 12th September 2025

Censor : A

Rating : 3.5/5

"Diary of a Woman," directed by Simon Aeby, is among the best films of the year. The film is elevated by Marcel Schneider's superb performance and the ingenious plot.

‘Diary of a Woman’ explores the deep inner turmoil of middle-aged teacher Alex Darkley, whose early childhood traumas and the social rejection he experiences because of his sexual ambiguity serve as catalysts for his spiral into suicidal insanity. Through the perspective of his metamorphosis into Alexa—a significant turning point that initially delivers euphoria but then descends into loneliness and despair—Alex's journey offers an honest and unapologetic examination of gender identity.

After a terrifying suicide attempt, Alex is rescued and finds comfort in getting back in touch with his lover. Climax is the real crux of the movie, so, to know what happens at the end, one must watch the film.

The performance of actor Marcel Schneider is outstanding. Despite it being such a challenging role, he has fully justified his part and won the heart of the audience. Apart from him, other artists like Olga Dinnikova, Florence Matousek, and Jürg Plüss have also made their presence felt. Overall, every artist has done their best.

The film's true USP is its outstanding plot. In addition to having a compelling plot, the film's screenplay and dialogue are excellent. The screenplay is written in a way that keeps the audience's interest throughout. Few dialogues really touch the heart of the audience.

Overall, this is one of the outstanding crafts of director Simon Aeby. The charisma of Simon’s direction can easily be seen in this film. Marcel Schneider’s performance holds the attention of the audience till the end. So, why wait? Go and watch the film in your nearest cinema hall.