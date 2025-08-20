Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhanashree Verma Says Parents Called Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal A Courageous Decision

Dhanashree Verma shares how her parents reacted to her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, calling it a courageous decision, while she gears up for her acting debut.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 06:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma, in a candid conversation with Humans of Bombay, has opened up about the challenging phase during her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She revealed how her parents initially struggled to cope but ultimately stood by her, appreciating her for taking what they called a “courageous decision.”

Parents Struggled with Society’s Pressure

Dhanashree admitted that the early days of separation were filled with confusion and emotional turmoil for both her and her parents. While she was able to filter out negative remarks, it was harder for her parents to deal with questions from relatives and outsiders. She shared, “There were days when my mother would actually give up and feel sad, and there were times when my parents kept their phones away. It was so overwhelming and not required because already parents feel so much pressure from society. And then when they have to deal with something like this, how do they fix that? There were days I had to strictly tell them Don’t use your phones, stop answering calls.”

Family’s Support Helped Her Stay Grounded

The digital creator credited her parents and close friends for being her pillar of strength. They constantly reminded her to stay dignified and avoid making impulsive decisions. Dhanashree revealed, “My parents kept reminding me that this is not who you are. To even take that decision requires a lot of courage. Knowing that you are with someone who is more powerful than you, to even come to that decision of leaving that partnership requires a lot of courage, and my parents remind me of that every day. They kept telling me how proud they are that I made this decision. It’s not easy.”

The End of Chahal and Dhanashree’s Marriage

The couple first connected during the Covid-19 lockdown when Chahal enrolled for Dhanashree’s online dance classes. Their friendship blossomed into love, leading to a wedding in Gurugram in December 2020. However, their relationship ended in June 2022, and they formally filed for divorce by mutual consent in February 2025. The divorce was granted in March this year.

During proceedings, reports claimed Dhanashree was receiving ₹60 crore in alimony, but her family dismissed these as “baseless.” Moving forward, she continues to focus on her career. After featuring in a special dance number in Bhool Chuk Maaf with Rajkummar Rao, she is preparing to make her acting debut in the Telugu dance drama Akasam Daati Vastaava, directed by Sri Sasi Kumar and backed by producer Dil Raju.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 06:22 PM (IST)
Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Bhool Chuk Maaf Dhanashree Parents Reaction Chahal Dhanashree Separation Dhanashree Acting Debut Akasam Daati Vastaava Indian Cricketer Divorce News
