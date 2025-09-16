Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhanashree Verma Gets Candid About Divorce On Rise & Fall Reality Show

Dhanashree Verma was seen finally addressing the constant buzz around her divorce with cricketer Yuzendra Chahal.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 09:46 PM (IST)

The reality show, “Rise & Fall,” brought about a rare moment of honesty in its recent episode.

During a heart-to-heart with contestant Arbaz Patel, Dhanashree Verma was seen finally addressing the constant buzz around her divorce with cricketer Yuzendra Chahal. She called the chatter “baseless” and “deliberately created.”

“Ye sab jo divorce ki baatein chal rahi hain, vo bilkul hi banai gayi cheezein hain. Maine usko already peeche chhod diya hai, (This entire chatter and gossip about my divorce is all made up. I have left behind this chapter of my life.)”

Dhanashree said firmly, making it clear she had moved past the chatter. Arbaz Patel, opening up in return, responded with empathy and said, “Bahar log hamesha kahani banate rahenge, but jo andar feel hota hai vo asli hai. Mujhe bhi kai baar apne struggles samjhane pade hain (People will always keep on spreading wrong stories, but what you feel on the inside is important and true. Even I have had to constantly explain myself all the time.)”

The candid chat became one of the rare moments, as two Rulers on Rise And Fall, who are usually seen plotting and competing, showed a softer and more vulnerable side to each other. In a house where strategy often takes the front seat, this rare moment of candid conversations stood out for the viewers. In the recent episodes, alliances are seen shifting, and rivalries are seen heating up.

With this, questions about contestants' honesty are rising. Recently, an ugly argument between contestants Arbaz Patel and Aarush Bhola took place that further escalated into a scuffle. In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 09:46 PM (IST)
Dhanashree Verma
