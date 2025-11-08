Deepika Padukone Becomes The Voice Of Meta AI, Calls It A ‘Strange’ Yet Proud Moment

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars, continues to expand her global influence. After reigning over the silver screen for more than a decade, the actor has now stepped into the world of artificial intelligence — as the new voice of Meta AI across multiple countries.

At the CNBC Global Leadership Summit, Deepika opened up about this exciting collaboration, calling it both surreal and empowering — especially because the same voice that was once mocked has now become iconic enough to represent cutting-edge technology.

Deepika on Being the Voice of Meta AI

Speaking at the event, Deepika shared,“I am someone whose voice was sort of mocked when I came into the industry, and now suddenly I am the voice of Meta AI — strange! And my accent, but I continue to own it. I think that's probably how and why it happened.”

The actor reflected on how she has learned to embrace her individuality, suggesting that authenticity often becomes one’s greatest strength.

Her Thoughts on Artificial Intelligence

Expressing her excitement about the new venture, Deepika said,“I am so excited about the possibilities. The only thing I believe it cannot replace is human emotion. I think that is the only place where AI will not be allowed or will not be able to match up. Barring human emotion and how an actor would emote, because you can't infuse soul into AI.”

Her words highlight a thoughtful perspective — that while AI may revolutionize creativity and communication, the human touch remains irreplaceable.

Deepika’s Ongoing Journey in Cinema

Deepika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Farah Khan. Since then, she has evolved into one of the most powerful and admired figures in Indian cinema.

She was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. Up next, she reunites with Shah Rukh Khan in his film King and is also set to star in Atlee’s next project opposite Allu Arjun.