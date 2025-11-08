Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDeepika Padukone Becomes The Voice Of Meta AI, Calls It A ‘Strange’ Yet Proud Moment

Deepika Padukone Becomes The Voice Of Meta AI, Calls It A ‘Strange’ Yet Proud Moment

Deepika Padukone, a prominent Bollywood actress, is now the voice of Meta AI in multiple countries. She expressed excitement about the collaboration at the CNBC Global Leadership Summit.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 04:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars, continues to expand her global influence. After reigning over the silver screen for more than a decade, the actor has now stepped into the world of artificial intelligence — as the new voice of Meta AI across multiple countries.

At the CNBC Global Leadership Summit, Deepika opened up about this exciting collaboration, calling it both surreal and empowering — especially because the same voice that was once mocked has now become iconic enough to represent cutting-edge technology.

Deepika on Being the Voice of Meta AI

Speaking at the event, Deepika shared,“I am someone whose voice was sort of mocked when I came into the industry, and now suddenly I am the voice of Meta AI — strange! And my accent, but I continue to own it. I think that's probably how and why it happened.”

The actor reflected on how she has learned to embrace her individuality, suggesting that authenticity often becomes one’s greatest strength.

Her Thoughts on Artificial Intelligence

Expressing her excitement about the new venture, Deepika said,“I am so excited about the possibilities. The only thing I believe it cannot replace is human emotion. I think that is the only place where AI will not be allowed or will not be able to match up. Barring human emotion and how an actor would emote, because you can't infuse soul into AI.”

Her words highlight a thoughtful perspective — that while AI may revolutionize creativity and communication, the human touch remains irreplaceable.

Deepika’s Ongoing Journey in Cinema

Deepika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Farah Khan. Since then, she has evolved into one of the most powerful and admired figures in Indian cinema.

She was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. Up next, she reunites with Shah Rukh Khan in his film King and is also set to star in Atlee’s next project opposite Allu Arjun.

 

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Meta AI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India Wins Series 2-1 After Brisbane Washout
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India Wins Series 2-1 After Brisbane Washout
Election 2025
'Election Me Doobne Ki Practice...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Fish Pond Dive
'Election Me Doobne Ki Practice...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Fish Pond Dive
India
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
India
'Vishwaguru Will Attend In Person...': Congress Takes A Swipe At PM Modi After Trump’s Boycott G20
'Vishwaguru Will Attend In Person...': Congress Takes A Swipe At PM Modi After Trump’s Boycott G20
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Bihar Elections: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground as Modi, Tejashwi, and Owaisi Eye 24 Key Seats
Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget