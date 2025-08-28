Deepika And Ranveer’s Ganesh Chaturthi Appearance Breaks The Internet, Watch Viral Video

Bollywood’s power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, once again became the talk of the town after a video of them celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at the Ambani residence went viral. While Deepika stunned in a traditional embellished outfit, it was Ranveer’s striking transformation that stole the spotlight.

Ranveer Singh’s Clean-Shaven Look Breaks the Internet

Ranveer, who was last seen sporting long hair and a thick beard for his upcoming espionage thriller Dhurandhar, surprised fans with a fresh, sharp, clean-shaven look. The actor’s makeover instantly went viral, with fans flooding social media with praise.

Pallav Paliwal shared the viral video on Instagram, where Deepika looked radiant in a brown embellished kurta paired with a neat bun. The couple was seen offering prayers together, with Deepika stepping forward first, followed by Ranveer. Their daughter Dua was not present with them.

Fans couldn’t contain their admiration, with one writing, “Deepika so elegant and beautiful”, while another commented, “Seeing them after ages. fav couple.” Heart emojis dominated the comment section as admirers celebrated their favourite Bollywood jodi.

Dhurandhar First Look to Be Attached with Param Sundari in Theatres

Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited first look from Dhurandhar is set to roar across cinema halls in India. The 2-minute 42-second cut, certified U/A 16+ by the CBFC, will be officially attached to Param Sundari, releasing in theatres tomorrow.

Directed by National Award-winner Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is scheduled for a theatrical release on 5 December 2025. The digital launch of its first look earlier this year, unveiled on Ranveer’s birthday, created a massive storm—garnering over 53 million YouTube views and crossing 200 million+ views across platforms within six days. Its raw, gritty tone and ensemble cast left audiences spellbound, and the big-screen rollout is expected to heighten the anticipation even further.

Buzz Around the Dhurandhar Trailer

Reports suggest that the official trailer of Dhurandhar has already received a U/A 16+ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. While images of the rating card have surfaced online, sparking chatter, there has been no confirmation yet about the trailer receiving a U/A+ rating. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official drop.

Deepika Padukone Gears Up for Atlee–Allu Arjun Project

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is preparing for her highly anticipated pan-India collaboration with Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee. The ambitious film, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, will see Deepika in a never-seen-before avatar.

According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, “Deepika Padukone has begun prep for the film and is expected to join the set in the month of November 2025. She has allotted 100 days for the film shoot and is expected to can dramatic and action-packed sequences through the journey. It’s Deepika Padukone like never before along with Allu Arjun. The team has designed a special look of a warrior as also weapons for Deepika’s character.”

Deepika’s Post-Motherhood Projects

The source also shared updates about her other commitments, adding, “King and Atlee’s next will mark the first two shoots for DP after becoming a mother. She will be juggling between the two projects from the end of 2026.”