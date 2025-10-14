Ex-couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been making headlines lately after they were spotted celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja together. The reunion comes just weeks after both publicly slammed each other, leaving fans confused about the status of their relationship.

Despite their past fallout, the former couple now appears to be on cordial terms, spending the last two months together along with their daughter Ziana, including a trip to Bangkok.

In a recent video, Charu finally addressed the ongoing speculation, urging fans and critics to stop overanalyzing every move she makes.

“We Are All Happy”

Charu shared a heartfelt update about her family, saying: “Sabse pehli baat main khush hu, Rajeev bhi khush hai. Ziana bhi khush hai, sab khush hain. Sab aapas mein baat kar rahe hain. Hum bilkul waise hi saath mein hain hamesha. Toh aap log tension mat lijiye ki main wapas kyu aa gayi ya chali kyu gayi. Har step se pareshaaan hone wale logon ke liye hai ye.”

(First of all, I’m happy, Rajeev is happy, Ziana is happy. We are all happy. We are talking to each other and are together just as we’ve always been. So please don’t stress about why I came back or why I left. This message is for those who get bothered by every step we take.)

“I Can’t Live My Life Based on What People Think”

Addressing the public scrutiny, Charu explained the need to focus on herself and her daughter rather than others’ opinions: “Har cheez ke do pehlu hote hain. Kuch log ek cheez pasand karte hain, kuch dusre. Lekin main apni zindagi dusron ke hisaab se nahi jee sakti. Mujhe apni aur apni beti ki sochni hai. Humein decisions un cheezon ke basis pe lene hain jo sabke liye sahi hain.”

(Every coin has two sides. Some people like one thing, others prefer something else. But I can’t live my life based on what people think. I have to think about myself and my daughter. We need to make decisions based on what’s right for all of us.)

A Fun-Filled Two Months Together

Charu also gave fans a glimpse into their recent activities, highlighting the positivity in their interactions: “We are all happy. You all should be happy too. Rajeev, Ziana, and I have been travelling together for the past two months. We had a great time together. We went to Delhi, then Bangkok, back to Delhi, then Bikaner for four days where I finished some work."

She continued, "Then we returned to Delhi, spent 10 days in Kolkata, and later stayed in Mumbai together. We had fun, went for a drive in his new car. It was lovely. And now we’re in Bikaner. So where is all this negativity coming from? There’s no problem between us, but it seems others are having issues with everything. So, please relax.”

Past and Co-Parenting

Charu Asopa married Rajeev Sen, brother of Sushmita Sen, in 2019. Their relationship faced challenges and eventually ended in divorce in 2023. Despite the split, the former couple continues to co-parent their daughter Ziana, maintaining a friendly and cooperative relationship for her sake.