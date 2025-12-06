Yuzvendra Chahal Reviews Dhurandhar: 'If Power Had A Pulse, It Would Sound Like Dhurandhar'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesYuzvendra Chahal Reviews Dhurandhar: 'If Power Had A Pulse, It Would Sound Like Dhurandhar'

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal shares his reaction after watching Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, praising Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy drama Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, opened in cinemas on December 5 with a roaring start at the box office. The film reportedly collected Rs 27 crore on Day 1, drawing strong word-of-mouth from audiences. Among the latest to share his reaction is cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who watched the film in theatres and posted an enthusiastic review on Instagram.

Chahal Calls ‘Dhurandhar’ a Pulse-Pounding Experience

Sharing photos from the screening along with stills from the film, Chahal penned a powerful note praising the team’s effort. He wrote, “घायल हूँ लेकिन घातक हूँ धुरंधर. If power had a pulse, it would sound like Dhurandhar.”

Calling director Aditya Dhar “the architect of it all,” Chahal continued, “Director Aditya Dhar, the architect of it all, precise, bold, and unafraid to scale big. He turns action into emotion and characters into impact.”

The cricketer also applauded Ranveer Singh’s riveting screen presence, noting, “Ranveer Singh, his acting is electric; he switches between silence, rage, and intensity with seamless precision. Every expression feels lived, not performed.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Cricketer Praises Cast: Khanna, Madhavan, Dutt, Rampal & Sara Arjun Shine

Chahal didn’t hold back in appreciating the ensemble’s performances.

Akshaye Khanna, a masterclass in controlled brilliance… even his stillness speaks,” he wrote. Praising R. Madhavan, he said, “absolutely effortless, grounded, and deeply convincing.”

For Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, Chahal shared, “Arjun Rampal, so sharp, intimidating, and fiercely focused… Sanjay Dutt, just so natural, powerful, and commanding.”

He also admired young actor Sara Arjun’s emotional depth: “absolutely pure, heartfelt, and emotionally rich.”

Chahal’s Emotional Note on Soldiers Leaves a Mark

In a heartfelt conclusion, the cricketer dedicated a message to the Indian Armed Forces:

“And last is for the best one, our Indian Army soldiers don’t ask for credit; they create safety with sacrifice…”

About the Film and Its Sequel

Dhurandhar follows IB Chief Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan) as he leads a covert mission to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan, while Ranveer Singh plays a prisoner-turned-operative trained to infiltrate Karachi’s underworld. With a 214-minute runtime, it ranks among the longest Indian films ever made.

The makers have also confirmed Dhurandhar 2, set for release on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash’s Toxic.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
