Yami Gautam On Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Workday Demand: ‘Why Question A Woman For It?’

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesYami Gautam On Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Workday Demand: ‘Why Question A Woman For It?’

Yami Gautam supports Deepika Padukone’s eight-hour shift request, saying it’s a common practice for many actors and shouldn’t be questioned just because a woman raised it.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Yami Gautam has lent her support to Deepika Padukone’s much-discussed demand for an eight-hour workday, saying that the practice is neither new nor unreasonable. Speaking with Times Now News, Yami said that many actors have already been working within such boundaries for years, yet the conversation seems to gain traction only when a female star voices the concern.

“This is something that has been happening for decades. There are actors who shoot for only eight hours a day, shoot five days a week, they don’t do night shoots. This is pre-decided among the director, producer and the actor. So why is it that if a female actor has said, it has become an issue,” Yami said.

She further added, “At the end of the day we are human beings making art and emotions in very odd circumstances. So I don’t think there is anything wrong in asking about time if it suits the production. If it suits, they go ahead with it, if it doesn’t, they don’t.”

‘Every Mother Is Special,’ Says Yami

Reflecting on the challenges faced by working mothers, Yami noted that the demand for regulated working hours is both valid and humane. “Whether a woman is working or a homemaker, every mother is special and does everything she can for her child,” she said.

Yami acknowledged that while the film industry functions differently from other professions, scheduling flexibility should stem from mutual understanding. “As much as we would like a time cap like any other field, ours is a little different. Locations, permissions, permutations, combinations, other actors, technicians—there are so many things. So this whole concept of time cap, for me, is very subjective to an actor, a producer and a director collaboration and the understanding,” she explained.

The Deepika Padukone Work-Hours Row

The debate around time-bound shooting schedules began after Deepika Padukone reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit over her request for an eight-hour workday. The actor was later said to have walked away from Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2 for similar reasons.

Deepika, who recently became a mother to daughter Dua, allegedly wanted to limit her daily work hours to spend more time with her family. Her decision has sparked ongoing industry-wide discussions about fair working conditions and flexibility for actors, especially women balancing career and motherhood.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Deepika Padukone Yami Gautam Kalki 2
