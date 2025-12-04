Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has stirred a massive debate online after openly criticising what she describes as a worrying and “extortion-like” culture of paid hype within the film industry. Her strong remarks, made just a day before the release of her husband Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh, have intensified discussions about transparency in Bollywood promotions. Hrithik Roshan, her Kaabil co-star, quickly supported her remarks.

Yami Calls Out ‘Dangerous Trend’ in Film Promotion

In a candid post on X, Yami alleged that certain individuals or groups demand money in the name of marketing, promising positive buzz — but threaten negative commentary if payment isn’t made. She wrote, “This so-called trend of giving money, in the disguise of marketing a film, to ensure good ‘hype’ for a film is created or else ‘they’ will continuously write negative things (even before the film is released), until you pay ‘them’ money feels nothing but kind of extortion.”

The actor warned that this practice is not merely unethical but harmful to the very fabric of the industry. Calling it a growing menace, she added it is “a plague that is going to affect the future of our industry in a big way.”

‘This Monster Will Bite Everyone’

Yami argued that the normalisation of this culture has clouded the meaning of success. She noted, “Unfortunately if anyone feels- it’s harmless & let’s do it because it’s the new ‘normal’, is mistaken. This monster of a ‘trend’ is eventually going to bite everyone.”

She further said that if the truth behind manufactured hype and manipulated narratives from the last five years were exposed, “it’s not going to be a pretty picture for many.”

Yami also drew a comparison with the South film industries, praising their unity and calling on Bollywood stakeholders to take corrective steps. “I urge our esteemed producers, directors & actors to come together in order to arrest this termite of a culture at this stage itself & discourage it," she wrote.

Hrithik Roshan Says Honest Journalism Is the Biggest Casualty

Hrithik Roshan echoed Yami’s concerns, focusing on the impact on journalistic integrity. He said, “More than anything , the golden thing that gets lost and leaves them and all of us impoverished is the journalists true voice…”

Hrithik added that real criticism is necessary for artistic growth, saying, “Without freedom of expression, without the truth helping us evolve, what job satisfaction can they or any of us hope for?”

Yami was last seen in Haq, which received favourable reviews, while Hrithik’s recent release War 2 underperformed at the box office.