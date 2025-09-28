Who Is Rajvir Jawanda? Punjabi Singer-Actor Critically Injured In Himachal Accident

Punjabi singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda was left severely injured following a road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Saturday. According to police reports cited by PTI, the mishap occurred in the Baddi area when he lost control of his motorcycle while en route to Shimla.

He was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where doctors described his condition as “extremely critical.” The hospital confirmed in a statement that Rajvir had been admitted at 1:45 pm.

Who is Rajvir Jawanda?

Born in Ludhiana in 1992, Rajvir Jawanda carved a niche for himself in the Punjabi music industry with his breakout hit Kali Jawande Di. Known for chartbusters like Mera Dil and Sardari, he has also acted in several Punjabi films, winning over audiences with both his singing and screen presence.

Before turning to music, Rajvir had initially aspired to become a police officer. After completing his studies, he chose to follow his passion for singing, releasing his debut single Munda Like Me in 2014. He later collaborated with popular singer Maninder Buttar on the track Vair.

Fans also know him for his love of motorcycles, with his Instagram often featuring videos of him riding through hilly terrains. The singer is married and enjoys a strong online following, boasting 2.5 million followers on Instagram and nearly a million subscribers on YouTube.

Celebrities pray for his recovery

Just a day before the accident, Rajvir had shared a video promoting his latest track on Instagram. Following the news of his condition, fellow Punjabi artists Kulwinder Billa and Kanwar Grewal visited him at the hospital.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also extended his support, posting on Instagram Stories: "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just heard about the accident news."

Fans have since flooded social media with messages of hope, praying for his speedy recovery.

Health update

Fortis Hospital issued an update stating that Rajvir suffered “severe head and spine injuries” in the accident and even suffered a cardiac arrest before being shifted to Mohali.

The statement added: “As per available information, he sustained severe head and spine injuries in a road accident in the morning and also suffered a cardiac arrest before being shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali.”

On arrival, he was immediately examined by the emergency and neurosurgery teams and placed on advanced life support. Rajvir is currently on ventilator support and remains under close observation in critical condition.