Veteran Marathi Actress Daya Dongre Dies At 85; Nitish Bharadwaj, CM Shinde Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Veteran Marathi Actress Daya Dongre Dies At 85; Nitish Bharadwaj, CM Shinde Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Marathi actress Daya Dongre passes away at 85. Known for Maaybaap and Gajara, tributes flow from Nitish Bharadwaj and CM Eknath Shinde.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 08:36 AM (IST)
Veteran Marathi actress Daya Dongre, a beloved figure in theatre, television, and film, passed away at the age of 85 after battling age-related health issues. Her demise has left a void in the Marathi entertainment world, where she was celebrated for her nuanced performances and artistic legacy.

A Life Rooted in Art and Performance

Born as Daya Modak on March 11, 1940, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Dongre came from a family immersed in the performing arts. Her mother, Yamunatai Modak, was a respected actress, while her aunt, Shanta Modak, was known for her singing and stage performances. Initially drawn to music, Dongre’s talent first came to light when she won an All India Radio singing competition, which opened doors to the performing arts.

She began acting at just 16 years old with the play Rambha. After studying at Fergusson College, Pune, she joined the National School of Drama (NSD) for formal theatre training. Marriage temporarily paused her academic journey, but with the support of her husband Sharad, she continued pursuing her creative ambitions.

A Distinguished Career in Theatre and Cinema

Over several decades, Daya Dongre became a household name in Marathi theatre and cinema. Her powerful portrayals in acclaimed productions like Tuzhi Majhi Jodi Jamli Re, Nanda Saukhya Bhare, Yachasathi Kela Hota Atthahas, and Lekure Udand Jali earned her both critical and popular acclaim.

Her national recognition came with the Doordarshan series Gajara, and she later became synonymous with the authoritative yet endearing mother-in-law roles in Marathi and Hindi films such as Maaybaap, Atmavishwas, Navri Mile Navryala, Khatyal Sasu Nathal Soon, Naqaab, and Lalchi. Her impactful performances in Maaybaap and Khatyal Sasu Nathal Soon earned her honours from the Government of Maharashtra.

Fond Tributes from Colleagues and Leaders

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who worked with Dongre early in his career, penned an emotional note mourning her loss. He wrote, Daya Mavshi, my beloved mother in my very 1st feature film passed away. I mourn the absence of my 2nd mother, who always kept in touch to know my welfare. On screen she was irrational & unfair but in person, a gentle soul who made many tasty meals for me standing in the kitchen of her Mahim home. I just had to tell her what I felt like eating & it would be there. The only person who could scold me after my mother passed away. I do understand the philosophy behind death, but loss of mothers leaves an irreplaceable void… today my heart sinks yet again. I mourn her absence with Dongre-Dandekar families & pray that her soul attains SAD-GATI. Love you Mavshi."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishbharadwaj.krishna)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed his condolences, writing in Marathi, “Extremely saddened to hear of the demise of veteran actress Daya Dongre, who created an indelible place in Marathi series and film industry with the power of her strong acting. An era of acting and art world in Maharashtra has set. We all share the grief of their families and fans. May God grant eternal peace to his soul. A heartfelt tribute."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde)

With her passing, the Marathi film and theatre industry bids farewell to one of its most versatile and compassionate artists — a woman whose voice, expressions, and warmth will continue to inspire generations of performers.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 08:36 AM (IST)
Eknath SHinde Daya Dongre Daya Dongre Death Daya Modak
