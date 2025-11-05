Varun Dhawan’s First Look From Border 2 Unveiled As Promotions Begin For Sunny Deol’s War Epic

The wait is finally over! The makers of Border 2 have officially launched their much-awaited promotional campaign today with the release of Varun Dhawan’s first look from the upcoming war drama. Slated for a January 23, 2026 release, the film not only marks the return of Sunny Deol to one of his most iconic franchises but also introduces a new generation of heroes led by Varun.

Two-Month Promotional Rollout Begins This November

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the team behind Border 2 is preparing for a massive promotional drive spanning two months. A source told the publication, “The makers have planned for a good 2-month promotional campaign. The film caters to a massive pan-India crowd, and the timing aligns perfectly with the team’s plans to begin the first phase of promotions this November. After Varun Dhawan, the Border 2 team will drop Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty’s first looks as well."

While specific details about Varun’s role remain under wraps, industry reports suggest that his character draws inspiration from Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, the Param Vir Chakra recipient celebrated for his courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Sunny Deol Returns, Raj Singh Directs the Sequel

Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel brings back the legacy of J.P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border with a stellar ensemble cast — including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film aims to recreate the emotion and patriotic fervor of the original with the tagline, “Hindustan ke liye ladenge… phir ek baar!”

Teaser Cleared by CBFC; To Be Attached with ‘War 2’

Before the campaign launch, Border 2 achieved a major milestone when the CBFC cleared its first teaser, titled Date Announcement Teaser No. 1 – Border 2, on August 7, with a runtime of 1 minute and 10 seconds and a U/A 16+ rating. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Border 2 is a patriotic film, and what better time than August 15 to release its teaser? The teaser will give a glimpse of the film and its India vs Pakistan angle. At the same time, it’ll reiterate that the film is all set to release on January 23, 2026, as scheduled — that is, during the Republic Day week."

The teaser is reportedly set to screen alongside War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Despite minor controversies involving actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, production on Border 2 continues smoothly, with over half the film already shot. The patriotic sequel is now poised for a grand theatrical release on January 23, 2026, perfectly timed for Republic Day weekend.