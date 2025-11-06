Tanya Maniktala Breaks Silence On Replacing Ananya Panday In Amrita Sher-Gil Biopic: ‘We Have...'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTanya Maniktala Breaks Silence On Replacing Ananya Panday In Amrita Sher-Gil Biopic: ‘We Have...'

Tanya Maniktala denies rumours of replacing Ananya Panday in the Amrita Sher-Gil biopic and confirms her film with Rajkummar Rao is underway.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Tanya Maniktala, who rose to fame with acclaimed performances in A Suitable Boy and Kill, has finally responded to ongoing rumours about her upcoming projects. Reports recently suggested that the actress had replaced Ananya Panday in the much-talked-about Amrita Sher-Gil biopic and would soon share screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Tanya has now set the record straight.

Tanya Denies Amrita Sher-Gil Biopic Reports

When asked about reports claiming that she would play the celebrated painter Amrita Sher-Gil, Tanya clarified that she has no connection with the project. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I have no idea where this piece of information has come from. We have no idea about the Amrita Sher-Gil project. So, I don’t think I can comment on that.”

Her statement puts to rest weeks of speculation about her potential casting in the ambitious biopic, which had previously been linked to several prominent Bollywood names.

Confirms Project With Rajkummar Rao Is in the Works

Addressing reports of a collaboration with Rajkummar Rao, Tanya confirmed that the project is indeed happening, though not yet officially announced. She shared, “Even though the project with Raj sir is not announced, the information has gotten out already. So that is currently under works.”

Reflecting on the experience, the actress added, “It’s not surreal, but at the same time, I think I did not allow myself to imagine and accept that these kinds of things could happen to me. So now that it’s working out, I am thankful to my lucky stars, although I also worked pretty hard towards it. One day, it had to happen. So I’m just glad that I’m prepared for this opportunity that has come my way now.”

Tanya Moves to Mumbai for New Beginnings

Having lived in Delhi throughout her career, Tanya has recently relocated to Mumbai to focus on her growing film opportunities. She explained, “There are a lot of firsts happening, and I’m so excited. They come with a lot of joy and excitement, and also have their nervous moments. But I think I am in the company of good people and I’ve kind of got my foot in the door now.”

Sharing her experience of adjusting to a new city, she said, “I like having to look after myself now because it also gives me a purpose, but I also miss being taken care of. Things like food were always ready at my disposal, so having to learn all of these things from scratch, I’m enjoying the process, but at the same time, also missing the convenience.”

While Delhi remains her comfort zone, Tanya acknowledged that moving to Mumbai was a crucial step toward building a lasting career in Bollywood.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Rajkummar Rao Ananya Panday Tanya Maniktala Amrita Sher-Gil Biopic Tanya Maniktala Kill Tanya Maniktala A Suitable Boy Tanya Maniktala Mumbai Move
