By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 08:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt treated the netizens with an inspiring glimpse of her workout session on social media.

The 'Highway' actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and reshared a video dropped by her trainer where both of them were seen perfectly in sync as they performed the leg exercise.

We could also see Alia trying to set up the frame at the beginning of the clip.

Uploading the video on social media, the 'Dear Zindagi' actress wrote the text, "not me trying to micro-manage the shot," along with a laughing with tears emoji.

Alia opted for a grey tank top with black leggings as her athleisure, which was paired with comfy sports shoes, and her hair tied up in a bun.

Aside from being a celebrated actress, Alia is also the Bahu (daughter-in-law) of the Kapoor family after her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, and recently, one of the oldest film families from Bollywood came together for Netflix’s special "Dining With the Kapoors".

Although Alia could not be a part of the show, she applauded Armaan Jain for this curation. The 'Raazi' actress stated that

based on her experience, "Dining With the Kapoors" is going to be a lot of fun. Reposting the promo of the show on her Insta Stories, Alia wrote, “From my experience, this is going to be too much fun. Congratulations Armani… what an amazing job putting this together @therealarmaanjain.” #DiningwiththeKapoor. (sic).”

Conceptualized by Armaan Jain and helmed by Smriti Mundhra, “Dining With The Kapoors” premiered on the streaming giant on November 21.

Talking about Alia's exciting lineup, she will soon be seen in an action-packed avatar in YRF's spy thriller "Alpha", where she will be sharing the screen with Sharvari.

The project is expected to reach the theatres on April 17, 2026.

At the moment, Alia is busy shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

--IANS

pm/

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Veere Di Wedding Swara Bhasker Sheer Qorma Mrs. Falani Tareefan Song Swara Bhasker Interview Swara Bhasker Bodysuit Tareefan Shoot
