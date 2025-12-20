Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Surreal And Grateful': Mallika Sherawat Shares Glimpses From Exclusive White House Christmas Celebration

Mallika Sherawat attends the White House Christmas dinner hosted by Donald Trump, sharing glamorous moments that left fans impressed and curious about her invite.

Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Mallika Sherawat recently found herself at one of the most exclusive holiday gatherings in the world, the White House Christmas dinner in the United States. Invited officially to the high-profile event, the actor shared moments from the evening on Instagram, describing the experience as nothing short of 'surreal.' While many admired the glamour, her appearance also triggered curiosity and conversation online.

Mallika Attends White House Christmas Dinner

On Friday, Mallika gave her followers a glimpse into her festive night at the White House, posting photos and videos from the grand Christmas dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump. Her posts captured both the scale of the celebration and her own excitement at being part of it.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

Sharing pictures from the evening, Mallika wrote, "Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal - Grateful 🙏🏼🩷✨" The caption set the tone for what appeared to be a memorable and star-studded affair.

In one striking image, the actor is seen posing outside the iconic White House. She wore a pink ombré slip dress flowing through delicate rose hues, layered with a white fur jacket resting on her shoulders. A sleek clutch and softly styled natural waves completed her elegant look, drawing praise from fans across social media.

Alongside the photographs, Mallika also posted videos of President Trump addressing guests at the dinner, as well as images of the official invitation she received.

Social Media Reacts

While many applauded Mallika’s presence and fashion choices, her post also sparked intrigue. Several users wondered how the actor received an invitation to such a prestigious event.

"Congrats! How did you get invited? I’m curious," one user commented. Another wrote, "An iconic and surreal moment indeed ✨ You look absolutely radiant—graceful, confident, and timeless—perfectly matching the grandeur of the White House Christmas celebrations 🎄🤍 Truly inspiring! " Others chimed in with festive reactions, including one that read, "Christmas in Trump style."

The mix of admiration and questions quickly turned the post into a talking point, with fans eager to know more about her connection to the event.

Inside The White House Christmas Theme

This year’s White House Christmas dinner followed the theme "Home Is Where the Heart Is," focusing on values such as generosity, gratitude, and patriotism. According to the White House, the décor was carefully curated by US First Lady Melania Trump to reflect what she described as "the heart of America."

The scale of the decorations was elaborate: 75 wreaths, 51 Christmas trees, more than 700 feet of garland, over 2,000 strands of lights, 25,000 feet of ribbon, 2,800 gold stars, 10,000 butterflies, and 120 pounds of gingerbread. Every element was selected to bring the theme to life and create a warm, festive atmosphere.

Mallika Sherawat’s Long-Standing Ties To The US

Mallika moved to the United States in 2009 and has since spent considerable time there. During Barack Obama’s presidency, she met him twice and even shared a heartfelt note about the experience on social media. One of those meetings took place in 2011 at a tea party in Los Angeles, highlighting her earlier interactions within US political circles.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Mallika Sherawat Celebrity News ENtertainment News White House Christmas Dinner Mallika Sherawat US Donald Trump Christmas Dinner White House Christmas
