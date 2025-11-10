Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSunny & Bobby Deol Visit Dharmendra At Breach Candy Hospital; Salman Khan Also Pays Visit

Sunny & Bobby Deol Visit Dharmendra At Breach Candy Hospital; Salman Khan Also Pays Visit

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of breathing issues. His sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with Salman Khan, were spotted visiting him.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol visited their father, Dharmendra at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Monday. While Sunny was seen arriving at the hospital along with his son, as he hid his face from the media cameras, Bobby came with his wife.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also paid a visit to the veteran actor. Salman was seen in his ‘Galwan’ look.

The actor, who was reportedly put on a ventilator, is said to be suffering from breathing difficulties. His son, actor Sunny Deol’s team has issued a statement saying that the actor is currently under observation.

They said, “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy”.

A week ago, his wife, Hema Malini had assured the media during his earlier hospital visit that he was alright. The actor lives at his Khandala farmhouse with his first wife, Prakash Kaur. The actor has relocated to the town in light of the worsening pollution levels in the maximum city.

Dharmendra is one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema. Dharmendra entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars.

Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay’, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary.

While ‘Chupke Chupke’ displayed his impeccable comic timing, action-packed dramas like ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ solidified his image as the quintessential Bollywood hero. Beyond his cinematic career, Dharmendra’s humility and charisma have made him a cherished figure both on and off screen.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hema Malini Bobby Deol Breach Candy Hospital Sunny Deol Salman Khan Deol Family
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Dharmendra Admitted To Mumbai Hospital: Major Update By Sunny Deol’s Team
Dharmendra Admitted To Mumbai Hospital: Major Update By Sunny Deol’s Team
News
Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil, The MBBS Lecturer Linked To The Faridabad Terror Plot?
Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil, The MBBS Lecturer Linked To The Faridabad Terror Plot?
States
Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Qasim Held
Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Qasim Held
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Advertisement

Videos

Faridabad Medical College: Jammu & Kashmir Police Seize 2 AK-47 Rifles, 350 kg Explosives
Jalgaon Violence: Cricket Dispute Sparks Clashes Between Two Groups | ABP NEWS
Bihar Election Update: Tej Pratap-Yadav and BJP Sparks Political Speculation; Tejashwi Celebrates 36th Birthday Amid Campaign
Breaking News: BJP to Hold Major Meeting Ahead of MCD By-Elections in Delhi
Ahmedabad Horror: Wife Allegedly Murders Husband, Buries Body in Kitchen Under Cement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget