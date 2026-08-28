Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Sunil Pal criticised Samay Raina's recent public felicitation.

Raina was honored for cyber-awareness despite past show controversy.

Pal questioned the decision, citing Raina's show's prior issues.

Pal warned felicitation sends wrong message to aspiring performers.

Comedian Sunil Pal has criticised Samay Raina's recent felicitation by Maharahstra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He questioned the decision is a video shared a day after the event. Raina was honoured at a cyber-awareness programme in Mumbai on August 26 for his contribution to a state initiative focused on cybercrime awareness.

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Sunil Pal Says ‘Ghor Kalyug’ Over Samay Raina’s Felicitation

Reacting to Raina receiving the honour, Sunil Pal opened his video with a blunt remark.

He said, “Ghor kalyug aa gaya hai, Ghor kalyug."

He then turned his attention to the controversy surrounding Raina’s show India’s Got Latent and questioned how the comedian could be felicitated despite the fallout linked to the programme.

Pal also referred to an old OK soap advertisement to make his point, singing: “Jo OK sabun se nahaye, kamal sa khil jaye, ab woh ulta ho gaya hai…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Pal Comedian (@sunilpalcomedian)

Sunil Pal Says Felicitation Could Send ‘Wrong Message’

According to Pal, aspiring performers could interpret the situation as suggesting that controversy, police action and media attention can eventually result in recognition and success.

Talking about this, he said, “Jo naye comedian hai unko kya message phuchega ki samman pana hai to pehle comedian bano, gali galoch karo, police case karo apne upar, koi aisi controversy kar do ki police marte marte aapko police station le jaye, phir aap news mein aa jao. News mein aane ke baad aapka show dobara success ke saath bahar aayega. Jab aapko success mil jayegi to har aadmi salam karega. Jo police wale aapko maar rahe the wo aapki security karenge."

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Why Was Samay Raina Felicitated By Devendra Fadnavis?

Raina was felicitated by Fadnavis at a cyber-awareness event in Mumbai for his contribution to a state initiative on cybercrime awareness, including an awareness film and anthem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

The event came after a major controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent in February 2025.

The controversy erupted after YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a sexually explicit remark during an episode of Raina’s show. The remark triggered widespread backlash, police complaints and FIRs against Allahbadia, Raina and others associated with the programme.

Maharashtra Cyber subsequently summoned Raina for questioning.

More than a year later, Raina returned to a very different public moment in Mumbai, where he was honoured for his contribution to the state’s cyber-awareness initiative. The ceremony also featured several names from the film and entertainment industry.