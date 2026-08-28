Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Music composer Amaal Mallik announced a year-long break.

He cited personal health and overall well-being as reasons.

Mallik confirmed unreleased songs might still arrive soon.

He requested fans avoid pestering him for new updates.

Music composer Amaal Mallik, who lent his voice to the song Yeh Awarapan from Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2, has announced a break from music. He has also revealed when he plans to make his comeback and the reason behind his break.

Amaal Mallik Announces Break

Amaal announced his break from music through a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 27. In a lengthy note, he said, “I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all my dearest Amaalians,” he wrote, ending the note with a heart emoji.

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He also said that he is taking a break for just one year and that fans will be able to listen to his old unreleased songs in the meantime. “PS - No more film music till next year, old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up releasing, as they are smaller budget movies with good intent and such people don’t get screens easily so don’t know the future of those projects….”

Amaal also had a request for his fans, asking them not to pester him for updates on the songs. “Please request you not to pester me any further. Will update as I get to know. Music se cinema tak ka safar mujhe bohot door le aaya hai, ab music ki taraf wapas chalne laga hoon….”

He ended his note with the words, “Ab mujhe Vida Karo, I’ll be back. Anyways signing off for a bit.” He signed off the post with the words, “The creator of Yeh Awarapan.”

I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health.



Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing.



Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies… pic.twitter.com/nSk0QioC05 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 27, 2026

In his announcement post, he also shared a two-minute-long video of the song he sang.

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Amaal Mallik was last seen on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 19. He grabbed plenty of limelight during his stint on the show, and his chemistry with Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri was also well-liked by the audience.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2, which clashed at the box office with Batwara 1947, stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and others. The August 14 release has already entered the coveted Rs 200 crore club, becoming the first Emraan Hashmi film to do so. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film was produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under their banner, Vishesh Films.