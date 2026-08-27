‘Alpha’ OTT Release: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Film To Stream Soon; Check Date, Platform

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha is set to make its OTT debut, giving viewers a chance to revisit the YRF Spy Universe film at home. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the action thriller arrived in cinemas on July 3 and marked the franchise’s first female-led film. Alia plays R&AW agent Sita, while Sharvari portrays her estranged twin sister Durga Kaul. Bobby Deol features as the antagonist, with Anil Kapoor also part of the cast. The film received a mixed response during its theatrical run and earned modestly at the box office. Netflix has now confirmed its streaming date for August 28.

Alpha OTT Release Date

Netflix confirmed on August 27 that Alpha will begin streaming on the platform from August 28. Sharing the announcement on social media, the streaming service wrote, “Get ready to join the Alpha gang (Heart emoji). Watch Alpha, out 28 August, on Netflix!” The digital release comes less than two months after the film opened in theatres. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha expands the YRF Spy Universe with a story centred on two female agents and their complicated connection.

Get ready to join the Alpha gang ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NSPLHTHDeI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2026

Alpha Plot And Cast

The film follows Sita, played by Alia Bhatt, a highly trained R&AW agent who is pushed towards becoming an elite Alpha soldier. Sharvari plays Durga Kaul, Sita’s estranged fraternal twin, adding a personal layer to the spy-driven story. Bobby Deol plays Colonel Fateh Singh Lakhawat, the main antagonist. His experiments involving a powerful serum called Alpha become central to the narrative. Sita is kidnapped and brought under his control, eventually being transformed into a super-soldier.

The official plot summary describes the protagonist as someone driven by revenge who uncovers hidden truths about her own life while taking on anyone who gets in her way. Anil Kapoor also features in the film, while Hrithik Roshan makes a cameo appearance as his War character Kabir.

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Alpha Box Office Performance

Despite its franchise connections and star cast, Alpha had a relatively modest theatrical run. The film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore and collected approximately Rs 58.86 crore net in India. Its overseas earnings stood at about Rs 29.05 crore, taking the reported worldwide gross to Rs 99.10 crore. The film finished as the eighth highest-grossing Bollywood release of 2026 and became the lowest-grossing film in the YRF Spy Universe so far.

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With its Netflix release, Alpha now gets another opportunity to reach audiences beyond its theatrical run. Fans of the YRF Spy Universe can watch Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s action thriller from August 28.