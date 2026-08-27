Yash’s 'Toxic' Faces Backlash As BookMyShow Ratings Disappear Amid Negative Reviews

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An initial 5.5/10 score vanished amidst mixed reviews.

YouTuber received legal notice for negative

Despite criticism,

Yash’s Toxic arrived in theatres after a long wait, but its release has not gone as smoothly as expected. The Geetu Mohandas-directed film has faced criticism from sections of critics and audiences, with complaints ranging from its violent sequences to its confusing screenplay. Now, another development has caught attention online. The film’s rating on BookMyShow is reportedly no longer visible, prompting speculation among moviegoers. An X user first claimed that the rating had been removed, while a Reddit user shared screenshots showing an earlier score of 5.5/10. The latest screenshot reportedly displays only the number of likes.

BookMyShow Rating Controversy

The reported disappearance of the rating has triggered discussion among viewers, although there has been no confirmation from BookMyShow explaining why the score is no longer displayed. A Reddit user posted screenshots comparing the film’s earlier listing with its current appearance and wrote, “Toxic's rating got so bad on BookMyShow, they removed it now.”

BookMyShow disabled #Toxic movie ratings



It was so bad 5.5/10, worst in BMS history



They did same with Peddi@namanpugalia what are the charges now a days ? pic.twitter.com/vd02mMMRZm — Maven (@MaestroMaven) August 26, 2026

The earlier screenshot showed Toxic with a 5.5/10 rating. In the newer image shared by the user, the rating was not visible, while the number of likes remained on the page. The development comes as the film continues to receive a divided response. Several viewers have criticised the film’s handling of violence and its screenplay, while its supporters have pointed to its action, performances and visual treatment.

There has also been a separate controversy surrounding reviews of the film. A day after its release, a YouTuber shared a screenshot of a legal notice he said he had received from the film’s team following his negative review. The notice was issued on behalf of KVN Monster Mind Creations LLP, identified in the communication as the producer and copyright owner of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The creator had posted a mocking review of the film on his channel.

About Toxic

Set against the period before Goa’s liberation, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups follows Raya as he navigates power struggles, betrayal, violence and questions of loyalty and morality. The film was written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, with Mohandas also directing. The cast includes Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The Central Board of Film Certification cleared the film without cuts and awarded it an A certificate.

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Despite the criticism, Toxic opened strongly at the box office. The film had been projected to collect around Rs 80-85 crore net in India and approximately Rs 110 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. It ultimately crossed those estimates, registering more than Rs 100 crore in India and over Rs 140 crore worldwide. Its domestic opening also placed it second among Indian films this year, behind Dhurandhar 2, which reportedly opened at Rs 103 crore.

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For now, the reported BookMyShow rating change has added another talking point around Toxic, even as the film continues its theatrical run and audiences remain divided over the Yash starrer.