Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash's 'Toxic' opened big, then faced steep 64% drop.

Negative reviews impacted collections, causing momentum to drop.

Day 1 set records, but failed to meet expectations.

Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic opened to a huge response at the box office, but the momentum took a sharp hit on its second day. After a blockbuster opening, the Kannada star’s latest release witnessed a steep 64% fall in earnings on Thursday. Negative reviews appear to have affected the film’s theatrical run, with its Day 2 collection falling well below half of what it made on the opening day.

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Toxic Day 2 Box Office Collection

Toxic had a powerful start at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 101.10 crore on its first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. However, the film’s earnings dropped considerably on Thursday.

Sacnilk reports that Toxic brought in Rs 36.40 crore on Day 2. That represents a decline of 64% compared with its opening-day business. The film also recorded an occupancy of 25.7% on Thursday.

With the second-day figures added, Toxic has taken its India net collection to Rs 137.50 crore.

On Day 2, Toxic collected Rs 36.40 crore with an occupancy of 25.7%. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 137.50 crore.

Toxic Collection In Other Languages

Despite being a Kannada film, Toxic is performing strongly in the Hindi market and is gradually moving towards the Rs 100 crore mark there.

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 78 crore in Hindi, Rs 31.80 crore in Kannada, Rs 1.70 crore in Malayalam, Rs 7 crore in Tamil and Rs 19 crore in Telugu.

Toxic Created Box Office Records On Day 1

The film may have encountered a setback on its second day, but Toxic made a major impact when it opened. The Yash-led film set several records on its first day and became the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2026.

It also emerged as the biggest-grossing Kannada film of the year on its opening day. Yash, meanwhile, became the only actor in Indian cinema to have two films that opened with Rs 100 crore at the box office.

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Did Toxic Live Up To Expectations?

Toxic marks Yash’s return to the big screen after four years. He was last seen in KGF Chapter 2, and expectations around his next project had been building for a long time.

However, the film has failed to match the anticipation among sections of the audience.

The film also marks Yash’s first on-screen collaboration with Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth. Yash and Kiara’s intimate scenes have also attracted attention, with the actress facing trolling over them.