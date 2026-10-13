Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna offered prayers at Tirumala temple.

Their visit followed meeting Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay.

The married couple stars together in upcoming film 'Ranabaali'.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visited the sacred Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning, October 13, to offer prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The actors, who are gearing up for their upcoming film Ranabaali, attended the early-morning Suprabhata Seva, drawing attention from fans and the media gathered at the shrine.

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly Slams Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Over Viral ChatGPT Claims, Calls Them 'Clout Seekers'

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Temple Visit

The couple greeted fans and posed for photographs as they arrived at the temple, with visuals showing them waving warmly to the crowd. Their cheerful interactions and simple demeanour caught the attention of those waiting to catch a glimpse of the actors.

Vijay opted for a traditional all-white outfit, while Rashmika wore a yellow saree teamed with a magenta blouse for the religious visit.

Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna participate in the Suprabhata Seva at the Tirumala Srivari Temple and offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara. Fans gather outside to take pictures with the couple. https://t.co/3S4ab0uj7s — IANS (@ians_india) October 13, 2026

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, popularly known as the Tirupati Balaji Temple, stands on the Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, it is one of Hinduism's revered pilgrimage sites.

The star couple #Rashmika Mandanna & #VijayDeverakonda visited the #Tirumala temple and participated in the Suprabhatam Seva. Temple priests blessed them with Vedic chants and officials presented them with prasadam. Rashmika and Vijay’s upcoming film #Ranabaali is slated for release on October 16. #AndhraPradesh — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 13, 2026

Rashmika And Vijay Meet Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay

The temple visit comes shortly after Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay in Chennai.

Rashmika, who starred alongside the actor in Varisu, reflected on their association and expressed admiration for his journey, from being his fan to working with him and now seeing him serve as Chief Minister.

Sharing her thoughts on social media, she wrote, “After such a long time, went to meet @actorvijay sir. From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is! His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir!”

After such a long time went to meet @actorvijay sir. ❤️😁 From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is! His journey is nothing short of incredible! 🔥❤️ Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir! ❤️❤️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) October 12, 2026

Vijay Deverakonda also shared his experience of meeting the Chief Minister, describing the interaction as memorable and praising the warm reception he and Rashmika received.

He wrote, “Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world. One meeting and sir is already a favourite. Until next time...My love and respect.Vijay Deverakonda :)”

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Once Said ‘I’m A Virgin’ On ‘Koffee with Karan’; He Returns For Show’s Final Season

Vijay And Rashmika Reunite On Screen In ‘Ranabaali’

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will share screen space in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

The upcoming film marks their first on-screen collaboration since their marriage in February 2026, adding to the anticipation surrounding their next project together.

(With inputs from ANI)