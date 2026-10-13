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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHema Malini Performs ‘Durga’ Ballet On First Day Of Navratri In Telangana: See PICS

Hema Malini Performs ‘Durga’ Ballet On First Day Of Navratri In Telangana: See PICS

Hema Malini has been performing her popular dance ballet Durga for several years during Navratri.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hema Malini performed her Durga dance-drama in Telangana.
  • The performance marked Navratri's first day and Agrasen Jayanti.
  • She previously performed Durga in Mathura two years ago.
  • Malini considers dance her first love, acting second.

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini performed her signature dance-drama Durga in Telangana on the first day of Navratri. The show took place on October 11 at the Classic Convention Centre, before an enthralled audience, as part of the Agarwal Samaj’s “Agra Dandiya Navratri” celebrations, which also marked Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.

After the performance, Hema shared glimpses of the evening on social media, along with a heartfelt note about the experience.

Hema Malini Performs ‘Durga’ Ballet 

Sharing pictures from the event, Hema wrote, “Performed last evening at the Classic Convention Centre for the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana’s ‘Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations’. It also marked Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11.10.2026.”

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Expressing her feelings about performing the ballet on the auspicious occasion, she added, “It was a lovely, special feeling performing my most popular ballet, Durga, on the first day of Navratri, and I felt truly blessed.”

Hema Malini’s Previous ‘Durga’ Ballet Performance

Hema had also performed the ballet on the fourth day of Navratri two years ago. The two-hour performance, in which she portrayed several forms of Maa Durga, captivated audiences in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

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At the time, she expressed happiness about performing before the audience and recalled receiving praise from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was present at the event.

“I am very happy to perform here today. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also here to witness the programme, and he praised me for the work I have done here,” she said.

She also performed her Ma Durga ballet in Dehradun in 2023 at the invitation of Beena Bhatt, then Director of the Uttarakhand Culture Department.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Hema Malini on Her Love for Dance and Ballets

In an earlier interview with The Quint, Hema spoke about her passion for dance, describing it as her first love, with acting coming second. A trained Bharatanatyam, Odissi and Kathak dancer, she has also created dance productions that blend different classical forms.

Speaking about how she ventured into ballets, Hema credited her father for encouraging her to explore the format.

“On my father's suggestion, we gradually ventured into ballets, and Meera was Natyavihar Kala Kendra's debut production, choreographed by the renowned Bhushan Lakhandri. It was a good decision because more people prefer ballets to the pure classical dance form. Ramayana, adapted from the Ramcharitmanas, was our second production. I believe there is more to Ram and Sita than Sita's trial by fire, and our ballet concentrates on the happier times of the couple,” she once said.

 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hema Malini Navratri Telangana Telangana  ENtertainment News
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