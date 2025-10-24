Sonakshi Sinha Talks About Stepping Out Of Her Comfort Zone For 'Jatadhara'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSonakshi Sinha Talks About Stepping Out Of Her Comfort Zone For 'Jatadhara'

Sonakshi Sinha debuts in Telugu cinema with "Jatadhara," playing Dhanapisachini, a powerful character. She expresses excitement for this unique role, different from her past work.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to showcase a completely new side of her in the upcoming Tamil film “Jatadhara.”

The actress revealed that she had been waiting for a long time to take on a character so different from her previous roles. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she called it an exciting opportunity to challenge herself. Sonakshi also thanked the makers for envisioning her in such a unique role and bringing it to life. Sharing her experience of working on the film and what drew her to the role, Sinha said, “I’ve been waiting for a long time to do a character like this. It’s completely different from anything I’ve done before, and that’s what made it so exciting for me. I want to thank the makers for envisioning me in such a role and bringing it to life.”

“Ever since my debut, people have told me I have an Indian face — some even called me Bihar ki beti. But my father always said, you’re Hindustan ki beti. He used to say, ‘If you play a character from any state youll blend right in’. So here I am, exploring a side of myself I’ve never shown before, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how audiences respond,” the ‘Akira’ actress added.

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her Tollywood debut with “Jatadhara,” where she plays the intense and commanding role of Dhanapisachini. Speaking about the film, the ‘Dabangg’ actress shared in a statement, “What makes Jatadhara powerful is how it weaves the supernatural into real human emotions. The fear here isn’t just external it’s something that lingers in the mind long after the story ends.”

Sudheer Babu added, “This is one of the most intense and challenging roles I’ve taken on. The story’s depth and the energy it carries are unlike anything I’ve experienced before.”

Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the forthcoming supernatural thriller features Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla and Shilpa Shirodkar. “Jatadhara” will hit theatres on Nov 7th 2025 in Telugu & Hindi.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
