Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Drop Unseen Wedding Video Packed With Heartfelt Moments

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya share an intimate unseen wedding video, featuring emotional moments and heartfelt quotes as they mark one month of marriage.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya marked one month of their wedding by posting a heartwarming, previously unseen video from their ceremony. The clip, shared on Instagram, takes fans inside their intimate celebrations — from playful rituals to deeply emotional exchanges. The release comes shortly after Chaitanya’s ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, putting renewed attention on the actor’s personal life.

Haldi, Varmala & Heartfelt Glimpses: Video Captures Raw Emotions

The wedding video begins with the Haldi ceremony, where Sobhita appears in bright yellow, surrounded by close family members. They lovingly pour water and flowers over her as she laughs, her eyes squeezed shut. One standout moment shows her lifting her face toward the breeze, serene and thoughtful.

Naga Chaitanya is then seen beaming during the ceremonies, his smile barely leaving his face. The visuals highlight the simplicity of their rituals — from the sindoor ceremony to the quiet moments between them, exchanging small glances and subtle smiles.

The Varmala, post-wedding traditions, and candid frames from the mandap conclude the video, giving fans an intimate look at the couple’s bond.

‘I Am Complete, But Not Full Without Him’: Couple Gets Candid About Love

The video also features both actors speaking about their relationship and the meaning of companionship. Reflecting on togetherness, Sobhita says, “I don’t know if I believe that a person is incomplete and somebody else comes in and fills that void. Because I think we are complete on our own. And yet, in his absence, I would not be full."

Chaitanya shares his own tender perspective, saying, “The thought of her, and when I wake up, and when I go to sleep, the thought of her. Knowing that she’s in my life is such a comforting feeling. And it gives me the feeling that I can conquer anything with her next to me."

Fans flooded the comments, calling the video “beautiful,” “honest,” and “full of heart.” Several Samantha fans even apologised to Sobhita for trolling her after the wedding.

A Month Since Their Hyderabad Wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4 in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Soon after, the couple visited Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh for blessings, with visuals from their temple visit quickly going viral.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sobhita Dhulipala Naga Chaitanya Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raj Nidimoru Sobhita Naga Marriage Annapurna Studios Wedding
