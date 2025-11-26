Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Smriti Mandhana Absent From KBC’s Women’s World Cup Special Amid Wedding Postponement Buzz

Smriti Mandhana’s absence from KBC’s Women’s World Cup special episode sparks buzz as her wedding with Palaash Muchhal remains postponed. Here’s what we know.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for a star-studded special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati dedicated to India’s Women’s Cricket team, who recently lifted the World Cup in a historic triumph. The episode will feature skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and head coach Amol Muzumdar.

However, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted a glaring absence: star opener Smriti Mandhana, one of the team’s most recognised faces, is not part of the lineup.

KBC Tribute Packs Cricket, Fun and The Spirit of Champions

The upcoming episode aims to blend cricketing camaraderie with KBC’s trademark charm, offering players a space to share light-hearted moments, behind-the-scenes stories and reflections on their memorable campaign.

India clinched the trophy after outplaying South Africa, in what felt like a déjà vu of the men’s team’s victory over the same opponent earlier this year. India’s first-innings total of 298 set the tone before Laura Wolvaardt’s gritty 101 kept South Africa briefly in the hunt. Once Deepti Sharma dismissed her, the momentum swung dramatically, with the Proteas collapsing to hand India a 52-run victory. Deepti was awarded Player of the Tournament, while Shafali Verma picked up Player of the Match.

Smriti Mandhana’s No-Show Raises Eyebrows

Smriti’s absence from the KBC guest list comes at a time when she is already in the news for deeply personal reasons. Her wedding to singer Palaash Muchhal, originally scheduled for November 23, was “indefinitely postponed" after her father suffered a sudden health scare and needed emergency treatment.

Since then, fans noticed that Smriti quietly deleted her engagement announcement reel from Instagram. The video — featuring teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy — had gone viral for its playful choreography and the subtle reveal of her engagement ring.

Adding to the buzz, social media users now allege that her teammates appear to have removed the reel from their own profiles as well, intensifying curiosity about the situation.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan Smriti Mandhana India Women's Cricket Team Palash Muchhal KBC Special Episode Women’s World Cup Win
