Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Artist Sargam Vaish alleges 'The Vvaan' used his song.

His original track appeared in the film's trailer unauthorized.

He demands removal, warning of imminent legal team action.

Unauthorized use could jeopardize his existing music label contract.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming film The Vvaan has landed in a copyright controversy over its music. Artist Sargam Vaish has alleged that his original song ‘Aigiri Nandini’ was used in the film’s trailer without his permission or consent. He has also appealed to the makers to remove the track, warning that his legal team could take action otherwise.

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Sargam Vaish Claims 'The Vvaan' Used His Song Without Permission

Taking to Instagram, Sargam Vaish shared a video addressing the alleged use of his music in The Vvaan trailer. He claimed that he had been working on the project behind the song for three years and said a portion of his track appeared in the trailer.

The artist alleged that the makers used his original master file, production and vocals for around 25 seconds. He said, "Mai teen saal se ek project par kaam kar raha hu, aur uska ek song, without my permission abhi haalhi mai ek movie ka trailer release hua hai, The Vvan...unhone use kiya hai mera song for 25 seconds."

He further added, "Gaane ka naam hai Aigiri Nandini. Meri master file use kari hai, production use kiya hai, vocal use kiya hai, as it is use kiya hai."

Vaish then directly asked the team to take the song out of the trailer and the film, saying, "Kindly remove that song from your trailer and from your movie, otherwise, my legal team will take care of that."

Artist Says Unauthorised Use Could Affect Existing Music Contract

Alongside the video, Sargam Vaish posted a detailed caption explaining why the issue matters to him. He claimed that he had already signed the work with a major music label and said the alleged unauthorised use could have an impact on his existing agreement.

He wrote, "I recently came across the “THE VVAAN – Official Trailer” and noticed that my original song has been used in it without my permission or consent. I have not given permission for my music to be used in the trailer or for its promotion. This is very important to me because I have already signed this work with a major music label, and this unauthorised use could affect my existing contract. I believe every artist deserves to have their work respected. No artist’s work should be used without their permission."

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About 'The Vvaan'

The Vvaan – Force of the Forest is being described as a folk thriller and is co-directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, known for Panchayat, and Arunabh Kumar, founder of The Viral Fever (TVF).

The film will be released in theatres on September 25. The project also marks the first collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, making their on-screen pairing one of the film’s key talking points. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms.