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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Brahmastra' Actor Saurav Gurjar Detained After Woman Files Sexual Exploitation Complaint

'Brahmastra' Actor Saurav Gurjar Detained After Woman Files Sexual Exploitation Complaint

Brahmastra actor Saurav Gurjar has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after a woman alleged sexual exploitation following a promise of marriage.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 06:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Saurav Gurjar sent to 14-day judicial custody.
  • Woman alleged sexual exploitation following false marriage promise.
  • She claimed living together, leaving job for joint business.

Actor and former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody after a 29-year-old woman filed a complaint alleging sexual exploitation following a promise of marriage. Gachibowli police reportedly detained Gurjar at Mumbai Airport and later produced him before a magistrate in Hyderabad. The allegations remain unproven and are yet to be tested in court.

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What The Woman Alleged In Her Complaint 

According to a report by India Today, the woman said she first got to know Gurjar through Instagram in 2021. Their communication later moved to WhatsApp, where, according to her complaint, the relationship became closer. She alleged that they met in person for the first time on December 25, 2021, when Gurjar assured her that he would marry her and give her rights equivalent to those of a wife.

The woman further claimed that they lived together while she was in the United States and continued their relationship after she returned to India. She alleged that Gurjar persuaded her to leave her job in the US with the understanding that they would start a business together in India.

Police Action And Judicial Custody

Gachibowli police registered a case following the complaint and began investigating the allegations. Gurjar was reportedly detained at Mumbai Airport before being taken to Hyderabad for further legal proceedings. A magistrate subsequently sent him to 14 days of judicial remand.

According to ANI's report, "Actor and former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar was detained by Gachibowli police at Mumbai Airport and produced before a Magistrate, who sent him to 14 days' judicial remand, following a complaint lodged by a 29-year-old woman, alleging sexual exploitation on a false promise of marriage."

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Saurav Gurjar’s Acting Career

Gurjar began his television career in 2013 with Star Plus’ Mahabharat, where he played Bhim. The show ran from 2013 to 2014. He later appeared in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, portraying Ravan and Bali between 2016 and 2017.

He made his film debut with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva in 2022. Gurjar has also appeared in television projects including Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Saurav Gurjar's current legal status?

Saurav Gurjar has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. This follows a complaint alleging sexual exploitation and a false promise of marriage.

Who filed the complaint against Saurav Gurjar?

A 29-year-old woman filed the complaint. She alleged sexual exploitation by Gurjar, who she claimed promised to marry her.

Where was Saurav Gurjar detained and taken?

Saurav Gurjar was detained by Gachibowli police at Mumbai Airport. He was later produced before a magistrate in Hyderabad.

What are the key allegations made by the woman?

The woman alleged Gurjar promised marriage and they lived together. She also claimed he persuaded her to leave her US job to start a business in India.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 06:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
WWE Mahabharat Brahmastra Mumbai News Saurav Gurjar Saurav Gurjar Case Gachibowli Police
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