Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber Dies Aged 27 In Rehab Facility; Family Asks For Privacy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford's son, died at 27.

He passed away Sunday at a rehab facility; family requests privacy.

Autopsy pending; Presley previously discussed mental health struggles openly.

Presley Gerber, the model and only son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s records, Presley died on Sunday, September 20, at a rehabilitation facility. His family has since asked for privacy as they deal with the loss.

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Family Confirms Presley Gerber's Death

News of Presley’s passing was first reported by TMZ, citing records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. An autopsy has not yet been completed, and no cause of death has been released.

Crawford’s publicist also confirmed the news to CNN, with the family requesting space during what it described as an especially painful period.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Presley’s death has brought renewed attention to the 27-year-old model, who had built a career in fashion while growing up in one of the industry’s best-known families. He was the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and the brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

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Presley Gerber’s 2019 DUI Case

Presley was arrested for a DUI in January 2019. Later that year, he was sentenced to three years of probation and was ordered to complete a DUI programme and carry out two days of community service.

Presley’s final Instagram post was shared on August 5. The post showed the model wearing clothing from Vuori Clothing, a brand his family had been associated with over the previous year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber)

Presley Gerber Spoke Openly About Mental Health

Over the years, Presley had discussed his personal experiences with mental health and depression. During an appearance on the Studio 22 podcast, he spoke about wanting to use what he had gone through to help others facing similar struggles.

“Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do.”

His comments offered a glimpse into the difficulties he had faced and his desire to turn those experiences into something that could support others.