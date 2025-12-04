Shyyamali De Opens Up After Raj Nidimoru Marries Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Couldn’t Sleep’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShyyamali De Opens Up After Raj Nidimoru Marries Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Couldn’t Sleep’

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, Raj’s ex-wife Shyyamali De shared emotional posts addressing the sudden attention and rumours. Here’s what she wrote.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Amid online chatter questioning whether Raj was still legally married to his former wife Shyyamali De, she took to Instagram to share two emotional stories. Without naming anyone directly, Shyyamali acknowledged the sudden attention and expressed gratitude for the support she had been receiving.

“Thank you for all the kindness – the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings," she wrote, adding that she had struggled to sleep as she processed the situation. “I spent a sleepless night, tossing and turning and debating and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish to not acknowledge all the good that is coming to me."

Shyyamali explained that meditation has been central to maintaining her emotional balance. “I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now. Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good."

‘I Have No Team, No PR’: Shyyamali Says She Is Handling Everything Alone

She also addressed how she has been managing the sudden influx of messages and attention on her own. “I have no team, no PR, no staff or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence," she wrote.

Her posts come at a time when both Samantha and Raj have chosen to remain silent on the rumours surrounding their personal lives.

Samantha and Raj’s New Chapter Draws Interest From Fans

Samantha, who has been among the most recognisable stars in South cinema, reportedly met Raj Nidimoru through their professional circles. Raj, along with DK, is behind popular titles such as The Family Man, Farzi, and Citadel: Hunny Bunny.

Before this marriage, Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple parted ways in 2021. Naga Chaitanya is now married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

As Samantha steps into a new phase of her life, the attention around the couple—and the statements from Raj’s ex-wife—continue to dominate online discussion.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Sobhita Dhulipala Naga Chaitanya Raj & DK Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raj Nidimoru Shyyamali De Samantha Raj Wedding
