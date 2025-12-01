Shubhankit Sharma Teases New Song ‘Sote Jaagte’; Mystery Actress Reveal Creates Buzz

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShubhankit Sharma Teases New Song ‘Sote Jaagte’; Mystery Actress Reveal Creates Buzz

Artist–entrepreneur Shubhankit Sharma is set to release his new music video ‘Sote Jaagte’, directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. Fans await the reveal of the mystery lead actress as curiosity grows.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After receiving a positive response to his earlier music releases, emerging artist and entrepreneur Shubhankit Sharma is gearing up for his next music video, “Sote Jaagte”, presented by DS Creations Music and directed by filmmaker Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. The project has already generated curiosity, particularly around the name of the lead actress, which the team has chosen to keep under wraps for now.

Shubhankit’s growing recognition comes not only from his musical projects but also from his personal journey and work ethic. Starting his career at the age of 16 in Jaipur, he took on various roles across different fields, gradually building his path through steady work and discipline. His move to Dubai further expanded his professional opportunities and exposure.

Like many public figures, Shubhankit has also encountered online rumours and negativity. Instead of engaging with it, he has continued to focus on his work, maintaining a steady approach and clear goals. His ongoing collaboration with Dinesh Sudarshan Soi and DS Creations Music suggests a working relationship built on trust and consistency.

His previous singles — Dynamite, Khwaab, and Dakshin Dilli — all produced under DS Creations Music and directed by Soi, highlighted his involvement as a writer, composer, and performer. His collaboration with artist KING further added to his experience in the independent music space.

With “Sote Jaagte”, the anticipation around the female lead and the continuing partnership between Shubhankit and his team has attracted attention across social media. Fans are particularly interested in who will appear alongside him in the video.

Outside of music, Shubhankit contributes to various social causes through The Shubhankit Foundation, which focuses on education, healthcare, food distribution, and youth-related initiatives — efforts he attributes to the values shaped during his early years.

For Shubhankit, the focus remains on steady progress and meaningful work. As the release of “Sote Jaagte” approaches, audiences are waiting for the official reveal of the lead actress and the next chapter in his creative journey.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
Shubhankit Sharma Sote Jaagte DS Creations Music Dinesh Sudarshan Soi Khwaab Shubhankit
