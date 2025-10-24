Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath Under Investigation In Baghpat Cooperative Society Fraud Case

Bollywood actors Shreyas Talpade and veteran actor Alok Nath, along with 22 others, have been named in a case filed for alleged fraud involving the Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society. The complaint, lodged at the Baghpat city police station, claims that the society defrauded investors in the guise of legitimate financial schemes.

Allegations Against Actors and Others

According to the complaint, the actors served as brand ambassadors for the cooperative society, promoting its investment plans. The complainant, Babli, a local resident of Baghpat, alleged that the society misled investors, collecting funds under false pretenses. While Talpade and Nath’s roles were primarily promotional, authorities are investigating the extent of their involvement.

The case includes a total of 24 accused, highlighting the cooperative society’s wide network. Local police have registered the matter and initiated preliminary investigations, including collecting statements and reviewing financial records to ascertain the scope of the alleged fraud.

Background of the Loni Cooperative Society

The Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society has been operational for several years and offered various investment schemes promising high returns to local residents. Allegations suggest that many investors were misled into contributing funds, believing in the legitimacy of the society and the endorsements by well-known personalities.

Authorities are now scrutinizing all marketing materials and advertisements featuring the actors to determine whether these played a role in influencing investors’ decisions. Police have also urged other potential victims to come forward to provide statements.