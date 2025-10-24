Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShreyas Talpade and Alok Nath Under Investigation In Baghpat Cooperative Society Fraud Case

Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath Under Investigation In Baghpat Cooperative Society Fraud Case

Bollywood actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath, along with 22 others, are under investigation in Baghpat over alleged fraud involving the Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actors Shreyas Talpade and veteran actor Alok Nath, along with 22 others, have been named in a case filed for alleged fraud involving the Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society. The complaint, lodged at the Baghpat city police station, claims that the society defrauded investors in the guise of legitimate financial schemes.

Allegations Against Actors and Others

According to the complaint, the actors served as brand ambassadors for the cooperative society, promoting its investment plans. The complainant, Babli, a local resident of Baghpat, alleged that the society misled investors, collecting funds under false pretenses. While Talpade and Nath’s roles were primarily promotional, authorities are investigating the extent of their involvement.

The case includes a total of 24 accused, highlighting the cooperative society’s wide network. Local police have registered the matter and initiated preliminary investigations, including collecting statements and reviewing financial records to ascertain the scope of the alleged fraud.

Background of the Loni Cooperative Society

The Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society has been operational for several years and offered various investment schemes promising high returns to local residents. Allegations suggest that many investors were misled into contributing funds, believing in the legitimacy of the society and the endorsements by well-known personalities.

Authorities are now scrutinizing all marketing materials and advertisements featuring the actors to determine whether these played a role in influencing investors’ decisions. Police have also urged other potential victims to come forward to provide statements.

 

 

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh Crime News Shreyas Talpade Fraud Case Shreyas Talpade Brand Ambassador
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
World
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
Cities
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Election 2025
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named INDIA’s CM Face: ‘Won’t Forget For 100 Years’
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named CM Face: ‘People Won’t Forget...’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Tamil Reconciliation Issue In Limbo As India, Sri Lanka Seek New Path
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget