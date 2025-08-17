Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is still riding high on the success of Jawan and his first-ever National Award win, delighted fans with an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X (formerly Twitter). True to his reputation, the actor responded to questions with his trademark wit, charm, and humility, leaving his fans both entertained and inspired.

‘I Work Very Hard On God’s Gift’: SRK

During the interactive session, one fan asked him if his legendary expressions and voice modulation were natural or honed through practice. Responding with characteristic humility, SRK wrote: “Talent without hard work is way less than hard work with little talent. I am in the latter category, so I work very hard on the gift of God.”

The response quickly went viral, with fans flooding the thread with admiration. Comments like “Wake up babe, SRK just dropped a new quote today” and “His passion for working hard never fades away” poured in, highlighting how deeply the actor’s words resonated with his audience.

Fans React With Love and Wit

Many admirers praised SRK’s dedication despite his superstar status. One fan quipped, “SRK, every fan thinks they have a question you can’t answer… but do you secretly have an ‘SRK magic folder’ for these?” Another added, “There’s zero doubt about you giving your 1000%, but your talent is limitless, so stop being modest, my humble king.”

From Deewana To National Award Glory

Shah Rukh Khan made his silver screen debut with 'Deewana' in 1992, a film that marked the beginning of his three-decade-long reign as the “King of Bollywood.” Despite delivering critically acclaimed performances in films like Swades and 'My Name Is Khan', the actor had to wait until 2024 to receive his first National Award for 'Jawan'. He shared the Best Actor honour with Vikrant Massey, who was recognized for his role in 12th Fail.

What’s Next For SRK

Currently, Shah Rukh is working on his highly anticipated film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The project is generating buzz not just because of its scale but also because it will reportedly mark his first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Alongside them, Abhishek Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaideep Ahlawat are expected to feature, while reports also hint at appearances by Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Raghav Juyal. The film is under production, with the release date yet to be announced.