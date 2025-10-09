Zubeen Garg’s Wife Breaks Silence On Cousin Sandipan’s Presence During Singer’s Last Trip

Weeks after the untimely demise of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, his cousin and Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg has been taken into custody by the Assam CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT). Sandipan, posted in Kamrup district, is reportedly a close relative of the late singer.

Following his arrest, the Assam government has suspended Sandipan from service with immediate effect. He has been remanded to seven days of police custody, marking him as the fifth person arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death.

Family Reveals Bond Between Zubeen and Sandipan

Speaking about Sandipan’s relationship with the singer, Zubeen’s wife Garima Garg explained why he accompanied Zubeen on his trip abroad. “When Sandipan wished to go with Zubeen...he never went abroad. So this time he said he wanted to go with Zubeen, and he was happy to take him along,” she said.

Garima also highlighted the strong bond the cousins shared, noting that Zubeen “was always proud” of Sandipan. She added, “He did modelling projects with us 3-4 times, he was good in that... Zubeen was always encouraging to new talents and since Sandipan was his first cousin, Zubeen always used to love him and when he got into APS, Zubeen was always proud of him.”

She further mentioned that Zubeen would often brag about Sandipan to friends and family, describing him as “the tallest in the family” and “good-looking.”

Investigation Details

Speaking about the arrest, MP Gupta, special DGP (CID) Assam Police and head of the 10-member SIT, said, “Today we arrested Sandipan following his interrogation. Since an investigation is underway, I can't reveal more than that.”

When asked for further comments, Garima stated, “May be they have got some clue in his statements. The investigation process is on and it is taking its own course, I can't comment anything on it.”

The arrest comes in connection with Zubeen Garg’s tragic death on September 19, following a swimming accident. Sandipan was reportedly present at the time of the incident, which has led to the current scrutiny and police action.