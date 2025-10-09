Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesZubeen Garg’s Wife Breaks Silence On Cousin Sandipan’s Presence During Singer’s Last Trip

Zubeen Garg’s Wife Breaks Silence On Cousin Sandipan’s Presence During Singer’s Last Trip

Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg, cousin of singer Zubeen Garg, arrested by Assam CID in connection with the singer’s death. He is remanded in police custody for seven days.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Weeks after the untimely demise of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, his cousin and Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg has been taken into custody by the Assam CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT). Sandipan, posted in Kamrup district, is reportedly a close relative of the late singer.

Following his arrest, the Assam government has suspended Sandipan from service with immediate effect. He has been remanded to seven days of police custody, marking him as the fifth person arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death.

Family Reveals Bond Between Zubeen and Sandipan

Speaking about Sandipan’s relationship with the singer, Zubeen’s wife Garima Garg explained why he accompanied Zubeen on his trip abroad. “When Sandipan wished to go with Zubeen...he never went abroad. So this time he said he wanted to go with Zubeen, and he was happy to take him along,” she said.

Garima also highlighted the strong bond the cousins shared, noting that Zubeen “was always proud” of Sandipan. She added, “He did modelling projects with us 3-4 times, he was good in that... Zubeen was always encouraging to new talents and since Sandipan was his first cousin, Zubeen always used to love him and when he got into APS, Zubeen was always proud of him.”

She further mentioned that Zubeen would often brag about Sandipan to friends and family, describing him as “the tallest in the family” and “good-looking.”

Investigation Details

Speaking about the arrest, MP Gupta, special DGP (CID) Assam Police and head of the 10-member SIT, said, “Today we arrested Sandipan following his interrogation. Since an investigation is underway, I can't reveal more than that.”

When asked for further comments, Garima stated, “May be they have got some clue in his statements. The investigation process is on and it is taking its own course, I can't comment anything on it.”

The arrest comes in connection with Zubeen Garg’s tragic death on September 19, following a swimming accident. Sandipan was reportedly present at the time of the incident, which has led to the current scrutiny and police action.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Police Zubeen Garg Death Sandipan Garg Arrest Assam CID SIT Zubeen Garg Cousin Arrested Zubeen Garg Investigation
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After Child Deaths
World
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
World
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
India
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped Security Forces From Retaliating After 26/11’
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped...’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget