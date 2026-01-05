Salman Khan In Talks With Raj & DK For A Big-Screen Action-Comedy? Here’s What We Know

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may be gearing up for an interesting new collaboration if ongoing discussions materialise. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor is in early-stage talks with filmmaker duo Raj & DK, best known for acclaimed projects like The Family Man. The proposed venture is said to be a big-scale action-comedy, a genre that fits Salman’s mass appeal while promising a fresh tonal shift under the duo’s distinct narrative style.

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, the possibility of Salman joining hands with Raj & DK has already sparked curiosity among fans and industry insiders alike.

A Fresh Take on Salman Khan’s Screen Persona

Sources close to the development said that Salman Khan has already been briefed about the core idea of the film and has shown interest in the concept, a News 18 report stated. One source revealed, “It’s an action-comedy, but it will present Salman Khan in a slightly different space. However, he is yet to give his final nod to the project," the report added.

If the collaboration moves forward, Raj & DK are reportedly keen on mounting the film on a grand scale, ensuring that it matches Salman’s larger-than-life image while retaining their signature blend of humour, action, and layered storytelling. The project is expected to balance commercial entertainment with a more nuanced narrative approach, something the filmmaker duo is known for.

Script, Timelines and Current Status

At present, the discussions are firmly focused on creative alignment. The script is still being developed, and both parties are carefully considering timelines, especially given Salman Khan’s packed professional schedule. Reports suggest that if all elements fall into place — including Salman’s final approval — the film could potentially go on floors by the end of 2026.

For now, the project remains at a conceptual and discussion stage, with neither Salman Khan nor Raj & DK making any public announcements. Until an official confirmation arrives, audiences will have to treat this collaboration as one to watch closely rather than a locked-in project.

Why This Collaboration Matters

A film with Raj & DK could introduce Salman Khan to a new cinematic flavour — combining mass action with sharp humour and unconventional storytelling. For the duo, it would mark one of their biggest theatrical ventures yet, given Salman’s star power and box-office pull.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film: Battle Of Galwan

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently focused on his upcoming film Battle Of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the movie is inspired by real-life events and stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026, and is expected to be one of Salman’s most intense projects in recent years.

As fans wait for updates on both fronts, the potential Raj & DK collaboration continues to generate buzz as a possible new chapter in Salman Khan’s cinematic journey.