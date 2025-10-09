Kajol Reveals Hilarious Story Behind Saif Ali Khan Using Her Bathroom

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and Akshay Kumar had everyone in splits on the talk show “Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol”, as they recounted a hilarious incident when Saif ended up taking a bath in Kajol’s bathroom.

In the show, Twinkle started the conversation by sharing that at one point of time Akshay and Saif were Kajol’s favorites.

“But today we finally have that guest on our couch who has had a bath in her bathroom,” revealed Twinkle

A gobsmacked Kajol replied: “Hey Bhagwan. Yes, Saif. Please, I beg you... So, just to clarify this. Saif had come first when he came to Mumbai.He lived three buildings away from me. And in Malabar Hill, there are places where there is no water in your house.”

Saif recalled coming to Kajol’s home but had no memory of taking a shower in her bathroom.

To which, Twinkle said: “She had a little camera there. So, we have some images which she shared with me.”

Known for his wit and humour, Saif replied: “A little camera to capture little things…You were the first person I met in terms of movies when I came to Bombay. And we were living next to each other. Yes. I remember your house and your flat.”

Kajol recalled how her mother Tanuja telling Saif: “Listen, if you want to have a bath here, go and have a bath right now.”

The stars reminisced about their early days in Mumbai, fun anecdotes with late star Saeed Jaffrey, and an unexpected bathroom mishap with him.

Twinkle asked Said: “Didn't you find Saeed Jaffrey in your tub also? You have lots of bathroom stories.”

To which, Saif said: “We did Yeh Dilgi together and Jaffrey Saab is amazing. He rests in peace…. Sometimes he used to have a few drinks and fall asleep on my shoulder at a public function. And then wake up and say, he's still talking. Who’s this man? And he was really, like, really good fun.He was fun.”

A baffled Saif asked: “Did I use his bathroom?”

To which, Akshay said: “No, no. You were in your bathroom… And then he came. His room was next to yours. So, he forgot it was his room. He entered Saif’s room.”

Akshay laughed as he said: “And then he wanted to take a bath. So, he had already removed all his clothes. He removed the curtain of the bathroom. And he saw Saif naked inside. And he's wondering why Saif is in my bathroom. And he said nothing. And he also entered. They both were inside the tub.”

To which, a shocked Saif said: “No. What? Where did this story become Housefull four ?”

Akshay comes to rescue Saif and says: “This can happen to anyone.”

To which, Twinkle replies: “No. This has never happened to anyone.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)