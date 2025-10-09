Saif Ali Khan Reveals Jeh Was Injured During Bandra Home Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has opened up about the terrifying incident earlier this year when he was stabbed multiple times by an intruder inside his Bandra residence. The actor shared that his youngest son, Jeh, was also slightly injured during the confrontation.

Speaking on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Saif recounted the January 16 midnight assault that left him critically injured and required emergency surgery.

‘There’s Someone in Jeh’s Room with a Knife’

Saif recalled how the incident began just after his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, returned home late at night.

“Kareena had been out, and I had just finished watching a movie with the boys (Taimur and Jeh). So, we went to sleep quite late, around two in the morning. After Kareena returned, we had a small chat before we turned in. Then, the maid came in and said, ‘Jeh baba ke kamre mein koi hai. Uske haath mein chaaku hai aur bol rahe hai usko paisa chahiye.’”

The actor rushed to Jeh’s room only to find a man standing over his son’s bed, armed with a knife.

“I kind of heard that and rolled out of bed. I barged into Jeh’s room in the dark, and I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife,” Saif said.

When asked by Akshay Kumar if the weapon was pointed toward Jeh, Saif revealed, “Since the man was moving around too much, both Jeh and his nanny had cut marks.”

‘He Went Mad’: Saif Fought the Armed Intruder

Saif described the intense struggle that followed as he fought off the attacker.

“I thought he was smaller than me, which means he’s not very large. And I jumped on him. Jeh later told me, ‘It was a big mistake. You should have punched or kicked him instead.’ But I jumped and we started this fight. He went mad. He had two knives, and he started slashing all over me.”

The actor credited his domestic help, Gita, for saving his life.

“I tried to remember my training and blocked a couple of them. But then I felt a thump in my back that was really hard. By then, everyone was out of their rooms. Gita, our domestic help, aided me in this struggle and pushed the guy off me. She saved my life at that point because he had cut me everywhere. Then we locked him in a room.”

Five-Hour Surgery After Near-Fatal Attack

Following the attack, Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors performed a five-hour-long surgery to remove a 2.5-inch blade fragment lodged near his spine. The incident left him with serious injuries, including a deep stab wound on his back, cuts on his neck and shoulder, and a scrape on his elbow.

The actor is now fully recovered but described the incident as one of the most terrifying experiences of his life, especially since his family was in danger.