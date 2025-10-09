Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSaif Ali Khan Reveals Jeh Was Injured During Bandra Home Attack

Saif Ali Khan Reveals Jeh Was Injured During Bandra Home Attack

Saif Ali Khan opens up about the Bandra house stabbing incident, revealing that his son Jeh was also injured as he fought off the knife-wielding intruder.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has opened up about the terrifying incident earlier this year when he was stabbed multiple times by an intruder inside his Bandra residence. The actor shared that his youngest son, Jeh, was also slightly injured during the confrontation.

Speaking on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Saif recounted the January 16 midnight assault that left him critically injured and required emergency surgery.

‘There’s Someone in Jeh’s Room with a Knife’

Saif recalled how the incident began just after his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, returned home late at night.

“Kareena had been out, and I had just finished watching a movie with the boys (Taimur and Jeh). So, we went to sleep quite late, around two in the morning. After Kareena returned, we had a small chat before we turned in. Then, the maid came in and said, ‘Jeh baba ke kamre mein koi hai. Uske haath mein chaaku hai aur bol rahe hai usko paisa chahiye.’”

The actor rushed to Jeh’s room only to find a man standing over his son’s bed, armed with a knife.

“I kind of heard that and rolled out of bed. I barged into Jeh’s room in the dark, and I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife,” Saif said.

When asked by Akshay Kumar if the weapon was pointed toward Jeh, Saif revealed, “Since the man was moving around too much, both Jeh and his nanny had cut marks.”

‘He Went Mad’: Saif Fought the Armed Intruder

Saif described the intense struggle that followed as he fought off the attacker.

“I thought he was smaller than me, which means he’s not very large. And I jumped on him. Jeh later told me, ‘It was a big mistake. You should have punched or kicked him instead.’ But I jumped and we started this fight. He went mad. He had two knives, and he started slashing all over me.”

The actor credited his domestic help, Gita, for saving his life.

“I tried to remember my training and blocked a couple of them. But then I felt a thump in my back that was really hard. By then, everyone was out of their rooms. Gita, our domestic help, aided me in this struggle and pushed the guy off me. She saved my life at that point because he had cut me everywhere. Then we locked him in a room.”

Five-Hour Surgery After Near-Fatal Attack

Following the attack, Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors performed a five-hour-long surgery to remove a 2.5-inch blade fragment lodged near his spine. The incident left him with serious injuries, including a deep stab wound on his back, cuts on his neck and shoulder, and a scrape on his elbow.

The actor is now fully recovered but described the incident as one of the most terrifying experiences of his life, especially since his family was in danger.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Lilavati Hospital Akshay Kumar Jeh Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Bandra House Attack
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
Cities
Sresan Pharma Owner, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
Sresan Pharma Owner, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
World
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
India
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped Security Forces From Retaliating After 26/11’
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped...’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget