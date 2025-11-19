Ranveer Singh Dominates Dhurandhar Trailer As Internet Crowns It 'The Next Big One After Animal'

The much-anticipated trailer of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, dropped earlier today and instantly set social media abuzz. Ranveer Singh leads the charge in a fierce new avatar—one built on rage, intensity, and raw aggression—marking a powerful return to the big screen. The film brings together an impressive ensemble featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, all of whom contribute to a high-stakes narrative rooted in real incidents.

Set against the backdrop of India’s mission to “infiltrate the very core of terrorism in Pakistan,” the trailer hints at a gritty and emotionally charged drama that dives deep into the country’s battle against terrorism.

Internet Explodes With Reactions

As soon as the trailer released, viewers took to social media to share their first impressions. The overwhelming sentiment points to shock, admiration, and excitement, particularly for Ranveer Singh’s intense transformation and Akshaye Khanna’s magnetic presence.

One user described their reaction with full enthusiasm: "After Animal, #Dhurandhar is the only trailer that's giving me I-CAN'T-MISS-IT-IN-THEATRE vibes."

Another echoed the comparison, writing: "After Animal, two years later... excited and seated for Dhurandhar."

Praise for Casting and Performances

The ensemble cast received massive appreciation online. Many praised Aditya Dhar’s eye for impactful performers, with one viewer stating, "The casting choice clearly shows the director knew what he was doing. Everyone is INSANE."

Hooked.

Every character is intriguing.

Seems like they are saving Ranveer's wrath for the big screen.



Aditya Dhar is a master at blending nationalistic sentiments with very high technical standards



This one's gonna be fun watch, though I have my doubts with respect to business https://t.co/9MbLYZVqM6 — BRIJWA SRK FAN 👑 (@BrijwaSRKman) November 18, 2025

The trailer's tone—heavy, fast-paced, and loaded with drama—has quickly become a talking point, sparking widespread anticipation for the film’s release.

Mixed Feedback on Length but Applause for Editing

While plenty of reactions were purely celebratory, a few felt the trailer could have benefited from tighter editing. Some viewers expressed that the cut might be “crisper,” though the majority admired how much the teaser managed to showcase without revealing key twists.

One comment summed up the appreciation for the craft behind the trailer: "Give the editor of this trailer his flowers - a four-minute cut without revealing much about the film, exciting introductions of the cast, powerful dialogues, packed with action and brutality!"

Release Date Locked

With discussions heating up across the internet, Dhurandhar is set to storm theatres on December 5, 2025, promising a powerful cinematic experience packed with action, emotions, and a star-studded cast.