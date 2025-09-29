Punjabi music fans were left in shock after news broke that singer Rajvir Jawanda had met with a serious road accident. The popular artist is currently undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he is being treated for head and spinal injuries. While well-wishers across the country have been praying for his recovery, fake “RIP” posts on social media caused further panic and confusion.

Kanwar Grewal Shares Health Update from Hospital

In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, fellow Punjabi singer Kanwar Singh Grewal provided a crucial update on Rajvir’s condition. Speaking from outside the hospital, Grewal stated, “I am at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where Rajvir’s treatment is ongoing, and he is recovering.”

He further condemned the spread of false information, especially posts claiming that Rajvir had passed away. “I request people with folded hands,please do not make fun of someone’s sadness. Rajvir is fighting for his life. Please pray for him,” he said in his video message.

Singer Amrit Maan Joins in Prayer for Rajvir’s Recovery

Adding his voice to the concern and support, singer Amrit Maan also took to Instagram, urging fans to offer collective prayers. He wrote: “Aao saare Ardaas kariye Akaal Purakh Waheguru agge k saada bhraa Rajveer Jawandha jaldi theek hoke apne parivaar vich aa jaave…”

Maan also appealed for restraint and responsibility when sharing information: “Ardaas vich boht taaqat hundi aa.. Aao saare mil k ardaas kariye. te ikk benti aa hatth jorh ksaarya nu k koi v fake news naa felaave..eh ikk maa de putt di zindagi da swaal aa ..Waheguru mehr karvo.”

Fans Continue to Rally Support Online

While the situation remains serious, both Grewal and Maan’s updates have brought some relief to fans, reassuring them that Rajvir Jawanda is receiving medical care and is very much alive. Thousands have since flooded social media with messages of hope and strength, asking Waheguru for his speedy recovery.