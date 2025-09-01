Param Sundari Crosses ₹43 cr In 3 days, Outshines Dhadak 2 At Worldwide Box Office

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesParam Sundari Crosses ₹43 cr In 3 days, Outshines Dhadak 2 At Worldwide Box Office

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari picks up momentum after a slow start, earning ₹43 crore worldwide in its first weekend with strong overseas collections.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
After a modest debut, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest outing 'Param Sundari' has shown signs of revival at the box office. The romantic comedy, directed by Tushar Jalota, witnessed a steady upward trend over its opening weekend, aided by positive word of mouth and growing interest from international audiences.

Param Sundari India box office collection

On Sunday, the film earned ₹10.25 crore net across India, marking an 11% jump over Saturday’s numbers and a nearly 40% increase compared to Friday’s opening. This has pushed the film’s first weekend total in India to ₹26.75 crore net (₹32 crore gross).

Trade experts note that while the start was lukewarm, strong reviews and family-friendly content are helping the film hold ground. Whether the film can sustain this growth will depend largely on its performance on the crucial first Monday.

Overseas markets contribute strongly

The overseas response has also provided a significant lift. 'Param Sundari' grossed an estimated $1.1 million (around ₹11 crore) in international territories, with the US and UK emerging as key contributors. These figures have taken the global opening weekend tally to ₹43 crore.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime global earnings of Dhadak 2, which had collected ₹36 crore. However, it still trails far behind July’s blockbuster Saiyaara, which delivered ₹117 crore worldwide in just three days and has since crossed ₹570 crore globally.

About Param Sundari

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, 'Param Sundari' is a cross-cultural romance set against the backdrop of modern technology and algorithms. Alongside Malhotra and Kapoor, the cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee.

While the film may not match the record-breaking benchmarks of recent Hindi hits, its steady climb suggests it is finding a niche audience at home and abroad.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Maddock Films Param Sundari Box Office Param Sundari Worldwide Collection
